2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. 911 GT3 RS Nurburgring Chase Leads to Drifting

Have you ever seen a Porsche GT Division train? Well, you're about to zoom in on such a thing, as a group of track-savvy Zuffenhausen animals has recently hit the Nurburgring in one (Green) Hell of a convoy.

We've already mentioned the highlight of the adventure in the title, with a 991.2 incarnation of the GT2 RS allowing the tail to step out while pursuing a 991.1-gen GT3 RS.These weren't the only Porschas involved in the stunt, with the whole thing having been caught on camera by a Ring Wolf called Thilo, whose adventures we've showcased on multiple occasions.The aficionado hoons a Seat Leon Cupra that has been given a serious track treatment - from the 2.0-liter turbo-four motor receiving a 370 hp massage (the DSG is also on the list), to a KW Clubsport three-way adjustable suspension, this hot hatch has all it needs to run with the big boys.As for the driver, the aficionado knows the Nordschleife like back of his hand MUIE driving glove, so he can push the front-wheel-drive machine to the absolute limit.Now, we'll remind you that Porsche's latest GT contraptions have already been the topic of Nurburgring news. And we'll start with the GT2 RS.Sadly, an example of the 700 hp beast has already crashed on the Ring, albeit with the damage appearing to be less than serious. So while the Rennsport Neunelfer might still hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, nothing can save the thing from factors like the rumored fluid spill that supposedly led to the accident.Then there's the 2019 GT3 RS. We've already shown you the naturally aspirated wonder blitzing the Ring, with the machine having been taken to the infamous German circuit as part of a review , one that also saw the 3RS doing its thing on what's left of the Sudschleife.