2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Nurburgring Chase Is a Surprise

Remember when we talked about a review for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS earlier this week? You know, the Carfection stunt that saw the Rennsport Neunelfer tackling both the Nordschleife and (what's left of) the Sudschleife. Well, we're now back on the topic, as there's even more footage to enjoy.
That's because Henry Catchpole, the journo behind the wheel, decided to accept the request of releasing some extra footage he had recorded. You see, the Neunelfer was followed by a non-RS GT3 that acted as a camera car and we can now enjoy the resulting clip.
In fact, the aficionado also took the time to drop some explanations in the comments sections of the YT clip.
"By way of mitigation for the lack of commitment and no doubt horrible lines, this was the first time I'd been to the Ring in five years, it was very slippery (you can see all the yellow pollen on the track) and my prime concern was to get the car back in one piece! There we are - excuses out of the way. Despite all that, I hope you enjoy it," Henry said.
As for the soundtrack of the clip, this is provided by the said camera car, which uses the 500 hp version of the GT3 RS engine (520 hp). The naturally aspirated flat-six delivers the kind of song that will thrill Porschephiles, even though the said pace obviously also applies to the chase vehicle.
Speaking of these GT Division animals and the Green Hell, we'll remind you that they're both extremely capable when it comes to blitzing the infamous German track. And while the street-biased GT3 can lap the circuit in an impressive 7:12.7, the RS model has swept everybody off their feet with its sub-7 status.
To be more precise, the new GT3 RS can go round the Nordschleife in 6:56, with the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires deserving plenty of credit for this.
