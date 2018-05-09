2018 BMW M5 Laps Nurburgring in 7:38.92, Falls Behind Porsche Panamera Turbo

With the 2018 BMW M5 having generated so much hype, the time has come to check out the super-sedan's first Nurburgring adventure. The 600 hp Bimmer, which was fitted with the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, has recently blitzed the infamous German track, delivering a lap time of 7:38,92.

It's worth noting that the said chronograph number was achieved in a Sport Auto test, with the German publication being an authority in terms of independent Ring testing. For instance, there are numerous occasions when automakers refrain from delivering official Nordschleife numbers, with the mag's lap times remaining the only handling indicator of a machine. And the 7:10 lap of the Mercedes-GT R is an example as good as any.Even so, official stopwatch adventures usually lead to even spicier numbers - while Christian Gebhardt, the editor behind these stunts, certainly knows his way around the Nurburgring, the racing drivers that normally perform the automaker laps can be even sharper.However, since we have no other lap time for the F90 M5 , we've used this one to compare the Bavarian beast to the 550 hp Porsche Panamera Turbo, whose factory Green Hell number sits at 7:38.We don't expect BMW M to be too worried about the fact that the M5 sits nearly one second behind the Panny, though and that's not just related to the aspect mentioned above.More importantly, the German carmaker has just announced the M5 Competition. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has been tweaked to deliver 617 hp (that's a 17 hp boost) and while the peak torque has remained unchanged at 553 lb-ft, this is now available over a broader rev range (think: from 1,800 to 5,860 rpm).Nevertheless, the handling upgrades are the one that dominates. The M5 Competition sits seven millimeters lower, while its anti-roll bars, springs and dampers are even more suitable for track use.The camber angle for the front wheels has been increased, while the rear axle features toe links with ball joints instead of rubber mounts.And with production kicking off in July, we can't wait to find out how quickly the new M5 Competition can complete the Nurburgring task.P.S.: Yes, that's AMG branding on Christian Gebhardt's helmet.