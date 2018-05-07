autoevolution
 

800 HP Toyota Supra Passes Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring, Drifting Occurs

Snapping the perfect picture on the Nurburgring is much more difficult than it might seem. Sure, the Green Hell offers plenty of such opportunities, whether we're talking about prototype-loaded Industry Pool sessions or Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events. But this means the photo and video competition is extremely fierce. Well, the Ring-supplied image we've chosen for our pic of the day certainly deserves plenty of attention.
The image, which surfaced on Facebook, shows a Toyota Supra making one hell of a Galgenkopf exit - not only does the thing pass a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, but it does so while going sideways.

Of course, drifting is forbidden on the Nurburgring, so we can expect the driver to have kicked the clutch by accident...

With this speedy corner having housed gallows, allowing the Earls of Nurburgring to perform executions back in the day, it might seem like the driver of the Supra picked his moment.

However, we don't expect this to be the case and that's because this Mk IV Supra is always in a hunting mood. In fact, those of you who are tuned into our Green Hell tales might remember that we discussed the machine last year.

Animated by the infamous 2JZ, this is a beast that packs about 800 horses and it looks like we're dealing with a drift car.

However, while this stunt made the Nurburgring brighter over the weekend, the past few days have also brought trouble to the infamous German track.

And that's because the circuit saw at least two performance machines being ruined while blitzing the Nordschleife. We're referring to a Renault Megane RS and an E46-generation BMW M3, with the two crashing while tackling the same corner.

P.S.: Since we mentioned prototypes in the intro, we'll remind you the new Toyota Supra is currently completing its final testing stages on the Nurburgring.
