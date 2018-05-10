Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is a Sight for Sore Eyes

These last three weeks have been hectic to say the least and from the start of PTS Touring and GT2 RS deliveries to Luft, a lot has been missed. A huge shoutout goes out to everyone who sent me photos or a quick message checking in on me these last few weeks though. It’s good to be back. We’ll kick things off with the first PTS Touring delivery, a Gulf Blue example. The owner, Rennlist member “Throttelsteerer," also considered Aetna Blue and Meissen Blue and finally decided on Gulf Blue. Aetna was a bit too dark, Meissen, a bit too light, and Gulf, just right. The history of the color and its use on the beloved IROC cars was icing on the cake. The car features satin aluminum wheels, PCCBs, and sofas. CXX features include leathered air vents, painted headlight washers, and leathered center console trim. Congrats to the owner. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #gulfblue #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on May 9, 2018 at 9:52am PDT