Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is a Sight for Sore Eyes

Leaving the main hue of the machine alone, we must also discuss its other details. We're talking about bits and pieces like the satin aluminum wheels and the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
Then we have the uber-exciting CCX options, which involve the painted headlight washers, along with interior goodies like leather-surrounded air vents.
The Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this machine to our attention also took the time to talk about the owner's color preferences.
"The owner, also considered Aetna Blue and Meissen Blue and finally decided on Gulf Blue. Aetna was a bit too dark, Meissen, a bit too light, and Gulf, just right. The history of the color and its use on the beloved IROC [International Race of Champions] cars was the icing on the cake," we are being told.
Now, after reading this, you might be in the mood to see the other two shades of blue that didn't make the cut in this case. Well, here's an Aetna Blue incarnation of the GT3 Touring Package for you, along with a non-TP Meissen Blue GT3.
And with Porsche dealers from across the world continuing to take delivery of GT3 Touring Package models, we can't wait to bring you fresh news on the matter.
P.S.: Please use the swipe feature of the post to check out the beauty that is the GT3 TP in depth, cabin shots included (wouldn't you love to relax in those seats?).
These last three weeks have been hectic to say the least and from the start of PTS Touring and GT2 RS deliveries to Luft, a lot has been missed. A huge shoutout goes out to everyone who sent me photos or a quick message checking in on me these last few weeks though. It’s good to be back. We’ll kick things off with the first PTS Touring delivery, a Gulf Blue example. The owner, Rennlist member “Throttelsteerer," also considered Aetna Blue and Meissen Blue and finally decided on Gulf Blue. Aetna was a bit too dark, Meissen, a bit too light, and Gulf, just right. The history of the color and its use on the beloved IROC cars was icing on the cake. The car features satin aluminum wheels, PCCBs, and sofas. CXX features include leathered air vents, painted headlight washers, and leathered center console trim. Congrats to the owner. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #gulfblue #pts #ptsgt3