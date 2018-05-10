Acid Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Has Matching Interior

It goes without saying that the GT2 RS is the most aggressive-looking member of the Neunelfer lineup. As such, there are many aficionado who prefer to see the 700 hp beast dressed in tame hues like Chalk. However, we're here to talk about the opposite of that, namely a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 that comes in Acid Green.
Keep in mind that this is the kind of color which can easily stand out when being used on mere details (Porsche 918 Spyder, anybody?), so seeing it covering the aero-dictated lines of the Rennsport Neunelfer brings extreme joy.
The rear-engined beast we have here comes with the Weissach Package, while also featuring the uber-light magnesium wheels - the latter comes in a Satin Platinum finish. Keep in mind that while these used to go hand in hand for the GT2 RS, they are now offered as separate options. Actually, the scheme was introduced by the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with the carmaker subsequently applying the change to the 2RS.
Other optional goodies fitted to the car are the all-LED headlights and the full bucket seats. And while these images don't allow us to get a look at the cabin, the Instagram-based Porsche registry that bought the machine to our attention mentions that the interior mixes black elements with contrasting Acid Green bits.
As for the first steps in this Neunelfer's life, the story is already effervescent: "the car will be on display at Centre Porsche Rennes for a month, followed by 2000 km of break-in, and after which it will begin hitting the tracks,"
Keep in mind that the car has just been delivered in Cesson-Sévigné, northwestern France.
Speaking of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you that more and more examples of the thing are setting wheel on Nurburgring.
In fact, we talked about such an adventure earlier today, when we showed you a drifting example that was chasing a GT3 RS.
A brand new PTS Acid Green (acidgrün; non-metallic UNI; 2M8) 991 GT2 RS has been delivered to one of our readers @brothersontrack in Cesson-Sévigné, northwestern France. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin platinum, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. The interior is a contrast of black with Acid Green elements throughout. The car will be on display at Centre Porsche Rennes for a month, followed by 2000 km of break-in, and after which it will begin hitting the tracks.