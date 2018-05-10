Acid Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Has Matching Interior

A brand new PTS Acid Green (acidgrün; non-metallic UNI; 2M8) 991 GT2 RS has been delivered to one of our readers @brothersontrack in Cesson-Sévigné, northwestern France. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin platinum, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. The interior is a contrast of black with Acid Green elements throughout. The car will be on display at Centre Porsche Rennes for a month, followed by 2000 km of break-in, and after which it will begin hitting the tracks. Many thanks to Francis for the first photos of his brand new car. #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 4, 2018 at 7:00am PDT