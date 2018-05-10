Ruby Star Porsche Cayman GT4 Is a Flawless Gem in Bangkok

Going past the main color of the car, we can see the silver wheels of the vehicle, which don't do a very good job at concealing the yellow calipers. The latter signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic) stopping hardware.
The toy was spotted over in Bangkok, Thailand, with the Porsche obviously being a star in the local go-fast community.
Speaking of the 911-animated mid-engined special, we'll remind you the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is almost ready to make its debut.
We've spied the sportscar on multiple occasions, with the thing expected to be animated by a downtuned version of the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six that powers the 991.2 incarnations of the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS.
The same can be said about the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder, which seems to maintain the gorgeous roof of the car it replaces.
The two mid-engined delights are expected to make their debut together and should land by late fall.
We've also spotted the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, with the racing incarnation of the machine having performed a testing session on Italy's Monza circuit.
Returning to Ruby Star, whether you're the kind who adores this color or belong to the camp that prefers to see GT cars finished in tamer shades, you simply can't ignore this color.
As such, you might want to check out other Porschas dressed in Ruby Stone, such as this 2018 911 GT3, or this 991.1-gen 911 GT3 RS, with the latter also coming from Bangkok.
Presenting the only known PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; formerly Rubystone Red; non-metallic UNI; 82N) 981 Cayman GT4, belonging to one of our avid readers @beer_chaiphat in Bangkok, Thailand. Ruby Star has made a great comeback recently, with five known examples of the 991.2 GT3 already on record). Porsche has also publicly shown 2 examples of the 991.2 in Ruby Star for Exclusive Manufaktur demonstration purposes. This GT4, however, predates them all. As far as 981-generation Cayman’s in Ruby Star go, I only know of this and @flyinglracing’s GTS in Los Angeles. I’ve included a variety of photos to hopefully capture how this color looks under different lighting conditions. As Beer’s GT4 exemplifies, I’ve learned over the years of running this page that Thailand has one of the most eclectic and colorful variety of Porsches owned by a very tightly knit community of passionate enthusiasts. It is on my personal bucket list to visit Thailand someday and engage with the community there. Drop a comment below if you hail from Thailand ùí! Many thanks to the owner, as well as our friends at @25gbangkok, for the photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on the Ruby GT4? #PTSRS