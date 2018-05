Ruby Star Porsche Cayman GT4 Is a Flawless Gem in Bangkok

This GT4 is dressed in Ruby Star, the kind of color that can easily spark a debate among Porschephiles.Going past the main color of the car, we can see the silver wheels of the vehicle, which don't do a very good job at concealing the yellow calipers. The latter signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic) stopping hardware.The toy was spotted over in Bangkok, Thailand, with the Porsche obviously being a star in the local go-fast community.Speaking of the 911-animated mid-engined special, we'll remind you the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is almost ready to make its debut.We've spied the sportscar on multiple occasions, with the thing expected to be animated by a downtuned version of the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six that powers the 991.2 incarnations of the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS.The same can be said about the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder , which seems to maintain the gorgeous roof of the car it replaces.The two mid-engined delights are expected to make their debut together and should land by late fall.We've also spotted the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, with the racing incarnation of the machine having performed a testing session on Italy's Monza circuit.Returning to Ruby Star, whether you're the kind who adores this color or belong to the camp that prefers to see GT cars finished in tamer shades, you simply can't ignore this color.As such, you might want to check out other Porschas dressed in Ruby Stone, such as this 2018 911 GT3 , or this 991.1-gen 911 GT3 RS , with the latter also coming from Bangkok.