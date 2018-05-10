Ruby Star Porsche Cayman GT4 Is a Flawless Gem in Bangkok

Presenting the only known PTS Ruby Star (sternrubin; formerly Rubystone Red; non-metallic UNI; 82N) 981 Cayman GT4, belonging to one of our avid readers @beer_chaiphat in Bangkok, Thailand. Ruby Star has made a great comeback recently, with five known examples of the 991.2 GT3 already on record). Porsche has also publicly shown 2 examples of the 991.2 in Ruby Star for Exclusive Manufaktur demonstration purposes. This GT4, however, predates them all. As far as 981-generation Cayman’s in Ruby Star go, I only know of this and @flyinglracing’s GTS in Los Angeles. I’ve included a variety of photos to hopefully capture how this color looks under different lighting conditions. As Beer’s GT4 exemplifies, I’ve learned over the years of running this page that Thailand has one of the most eclectic and colorful variety of Porsches owned by a very tightly knit community of passionate enthusiasts. It is on my personal bucket list to visit Thailand someday and engage with the community there. Drop a comment below if you hail from Thailand ùí! Many thanks to the owner, as well as our friends at @25gbangkok, for the photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on the Ruby GT4? #PTSRS

