Aetna Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Goes Sky-High in The Netherlands

19 Apr 2018
by
With Touring Package incarnations of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package now reaching dealers from across the Old Continent, we can easily keep an eye on the models packing the kind of colors that can make a Porschephile's day.
And the freshest example of the sort comes from the Netherlands. This Neunelfer is dressed in Aetna Blue, with the color allowing the beast to shine without screaming.

While the wheels of the car come in Satin Aluminum, with these holding banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes). And we must mention the optional all-LED headlights, which come with silver inner graphics.

As for the cabin of the Zuffenhausen machine, these images don't allow us to virtually step inside the car, but we can still see the 18-way adaptive seats of the thing.

Ebert, the owner of this Porscha, took the time to explain his color choice on social media: “I wanted a classic color and [debated] between Gulf and Etna. I’ve seen the [Gulf] 2016 Targa from the Exclusive Department and it looked brilliant. But since I wanted the silver trim and wheels, I preferred the darker Etna over the Gulf tone,

It's worth noting that the owner has only been enjoying his Porsche for a week now, with the man mentioning that he hasn't gone past 6,000 rpm, which means he's cutting the 4.0-liter flat-six some slack during the break-in period.

As for the stunning images of the car, these were captured next to the Brouwersdam near Noordzeestrand (North Sea Beach) in the Zeeland province of southwestern Netherlands.

P.S.: Now, the Gulf Blue mention above might have some of you wonder how the 911 GT3 Touring Package looks when covered in this shade. And we'll remind you that we showed you such a rear-engined delight back in March, with the 911 also packing silver wheels and yellow brake calipers.


 

Presenting the first known PTS Etna Blue (aetnablau; non-metallic UNI; Y31) 911 GT3 Touring, delivered recently to one of our readers Ebert near Rotterdam, Netherlands. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and Adaptive 18-way seats. Ebert has enjoyed the car for a week now, and remarks, “It looks great and drives even better. For now I’ve only revved it up to 6000 rpm. That sound! 😃” As to his choice of Etna Blue, he writes, “I wanted a classic color and [debated] between Gulf and Etna. I’ve seen the [Gulf] 2016 Targa from the Exclusive Department and it looked brilliant. But since I wanted the silver trim and wheels, I preferred the darker Etna over the Gulf tone.” Ebert was kind enough to share with us these stunning photos from along the Brouwersdam near Noordzeestrand (North Sea Beach) in the Zeeland province of southwestern Netherlands. Etna pleasingly complements the blue skies, and the open roads here are perfectly in sync with the spirit the Touring, as Ebert succinctly writes, “Lots of asphalt 😉” Many thanks to Ebert for the photos and impressions. Garage queens and consignment cars are sorely missing out. #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 19, 2018 at 6:21am PDT

