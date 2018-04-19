Aetna Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Goes Sky-High in The Netherlands

Presenting the first known PTS Etna Blue (aetnablau; non-metallic UNI; Y31) 911 GT3 Touring, delivered recently to one of our readers Ebert near Rotterdam, Netherlands. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and Adaptive 18-way seats. Ebert has enjoyed the car for a week now, and remarks, “It looks great and drives even better. For now I’ve only revved it up to 6000 rpm. That sound! 😃” As to his choice of Etna Blue, he writes, “I wanted a classic color and [debated] between Gulf and Etna. I’ve seen the [Gulf] 2016 Targa from the Exclusive Department and it looked brilliant. But since I wanted the silver trim and wheels, I preferred the darker Etna over the Gulf tone.” Ebert was kind enough to share with us these stunning photos from along the Brouwersdam near Noordzeestrand (North Sea Beach) in the Zeeland province of southwestern Netherlands. Etna pleasingly complements the blue skies, and the open roads here are perfectly in sync with the spirit the Touring, as Ebert succinctly writes, “Lots of asphalt 😉” Many thanks to Ebert for the photos and impressions. Garage queens and consignment cars are sorely missing out. #PTSRS

