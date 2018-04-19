Aetna Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Goes Sky-High in The Netherlands

While the wheels of the car come in Satin Aluminum, with these holding banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes). And we must mention the optional all-LED headlights, which come with silver inner graphics.
As for the cabin of the Zuffenhausen machine, these images don't allow us to virtually step inside the car, but we can still see the 18-way adaptive seats of the thing.
Ebert, the owner of this Porscha, took the time to explain his color choice on social media: “I wanted a classic color and [debated] between Gulf and Etna. I’ve seen the [Gulf] 2016 Targa from the Exclusive Department and it looked brilliant. But since I wanted the silver trim and wheels, I preferred the darker Etna over the Gulf tone,”
It's worth noting that the owner has only been enjoying his Porsche for a week now, with the man mentioning that he hasn't gone past 6,000 rpm, which means he's cutting the 4.0-liter flat-six some slack during the break-in period.
As for the stunning images of the car, these were captured next to the Brouwersdam near Noordzeestrand (North Sea Beach) in the Zeeland province of southwestern Netherlands.
P.S.: Now, the Gulf Blue mention above might have some of you wonder how the 911 GT3 Touring Package looks when covered in this shade. And we'll remind you that we showed you such a rear-engined delight back in March, with the 911 also packing silver wheels and yellow brake calipers.
