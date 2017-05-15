Aetna Blue Porsche 911 R with Yellow Stripes Is a Retro Puppy

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephilles, you are looking at what is probably the only web-documented Aetna Blue 911 R out there.
The hue, which came to the brand back in the days of the 356, is mixed with yellow, which is used for the main stripes of the Neunelfer, as well as for the "Porsche" badging on the doors. As for the stripes on the side of the Neunelfer, these come in black. Don't expect the last color to be used for the wheels, which are here in silver trim.
As for the cabin of this clutch special, this is covered in Tarpan Brown leather, while featuring silver contrast stitching. For those of you keeping track, this is chassis #661 of 991.
According to Instagram-provided details, which reportedly come from the owner of the rear-engined delight, this 911
was supposed to be dressed in Oslo Blue. Nevertheless, at the time when the man placed his 911 R order, the said hue hadn't been approved for the 991 - by the way, things have changed meanwhile.
Whether presented in the sun or caressed by the shade, this hue makes the retro aura of the 911 R
stand out, delivering a memorable visual experience.
And if images of the Porsche 911 R make you lust for that example you could never grab, we'll remind you that Porsche is expected to work on a new six-speed manual special.
We spied the 2018 Porsche 911 Sport Classic last month - note that the model hasn't been officially confirmed, with out expectations being built on a wingless 991.2 GT3 prototype
.
However, given the fact that the last Sport Classic, namely the 997-based model, only came to the world as a 250-unit uber-special. And this might just mean that those who will be able to adorn their garages with such a Neunelfer have already discussed the matter with their dealer.
Chassis number 611/991, which the owner shared was in honor of the fastest lap time around the Nürburgring.
First 911 or latest? Both NA and manual
