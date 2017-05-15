Aetna Blue Porsche 911 R with Yellow Stripes Is a Retro Puppy

The only known PTS Etna Blue (aetnablau; non-metallic UNI; Y31) 911 R in the world, owned by @porsche1988959, which I featured earlier this year when it landed in Porsche of Colorado Springs. Chassis number 611/991, which the owner shared was in honor of the fastest lap time around the Nürburgring. The owner had originally wanted Oslo Blue, but at the time of his order, it was not yet approved for the 991 (now it is). So he went for Etna Blue which he considered a good alternative, and he certainly was right. The interior is Tarpan Brown with deviated stitching in Silver. Much thanks to the owner for the pictures and details of this example.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 5, 2017 at 5:02am PDT