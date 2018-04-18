2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Package Loses Magnesium Wheels, Costs $18,000

Presenting the first known PTS Linden Green (lindgrün; formerly Chartreuse; non-metallic UNI; 226) 991 GT2 RS, delivered recently in Aachen, Germany. This particular example is noteworthy because while it is clearly a Weissach Package (as evinced by the bonnet and roof, as well as the “Weissach RS” script on the headrests), it has the non-Weissach wheels (that are instead painted in gloss black via Porsche Exclusive CXX vs. the traditionally optional satin black). A quick check on the configurator shows that as of April 2018, the magnesium wheels are no longer bundled with the 2RS Weissach Package as well. Hence, the Weissach Package is now an $18,000 (US) option for the 2RS, just like for the 3RS - while the magnesium wheels are a separate $13,000 (US) option, with delayed availability due to production constraints as noted by Andreas Preuninger. Previously, the Weissach Package for the 2RS included the magnesium wheels and was a $31,000 option. Many thanks to @janerikslooten for the first photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this one? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:07am PDT