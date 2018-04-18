2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Package Loses Magnesium Wheels, Costs $18,000

Alas, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this piece of info to our attention notes, the delivery of magnesium wheels has been delayed due to production issues, with Andreas Preuninger having reportedly confirmed this.
All this talk might get Porschephiles in the mood to see a 2018 GT2 RS that demonstrates the changes and the example we have here delivered just that. To be more precise, we're looking at a W car that comes with normal wheels, if we might call them so.
This is a Linden Green car (the hue was previously known as Chartreuse), with the dark hue of its wheels matching the carbon finish of the Weissach bits. Nevertheless, the rims doesn't come in the usual satin black. Instead, they are painted in gloss black thanks to the magic of Porsche's CCX options.
Black is also used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights, while we must also mention the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
P.S.: Since we mentioned the 991.2 GT3 RS, we'll remind you that Porsche is currently in the process of delivering a Nurburgring lap time for the 520 hp machine, with the rumor mill talking about a 6:56 chronograph number.
