2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Package Loses Magnesium Wheels, Costs $18,000

18 Apr 2018, 13:00 UTC
by
When Porsche introduced the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT2 RS last year, the carmaker came up with the Weissach Package, reminding everybody of the goodies offered for the 918 Spyder. However, while the W Pack used to include a set of Magnesium wheels, things have now changed, with these two weight-saving options being available separately.
As of April 2018, 911 GT2 RS buyers can grab the Weissach Package for $18,000 and the uber-light shoes for $13,000 - since the old offer came at a price of $31,000, we can only be glad about the extra configuration options. Keep in mind that these prices match those associated with 2019 911 GT3 RS option list, even though the magnesium rims are currently missing from the naturally aspirated model's US configurator.

Alas, as the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this piece of info to our attention notes, the delivery of magnesium wheels has been delayed due to production issues, with Andreas Preuninger having reportedly confirmed this.

All this talk might get Porschephiles in the mood to see a 2018 GT2 RS that demonstrates the changes and the example we have here delivered just that. To be more precise, we're looking at a W car that comes with normal wheels, if we might call them so.

This is a Linden Green car (the hue was previously known as Chartreuse), with the dark hue of its wheels matching the carbon finish of the Weissach bits. Nevertheless, the rims doesn't come in the usual satin black. Instead, they are painted in gloss black thanks to the magic of Porsche's CCX options.

Black is also used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights, while we must also mention the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

P.S.: Since we mentioned the 991.2 GT3 RS, we'll remind you that Porsche is currently in the process of delivering a Nurburgring lap time for the 520 hp machine, with the rumor mill talking about a 6:56 chronograph number.

 

