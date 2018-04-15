Olive Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Begs for a Getaway in Stockholm

This season sees Porsche lovers jumping for joy and while there are plenty of reasons for that, we're here to discuss those related to the Touring Package incarnation of the 911 GT3.
Dealers on the Old Continent are currently talking delivery of Paint to Sample TPs, which means we can feast our eyes on these manual gearbox specials.
And the latest sighting of the kind involves an Olive Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package that has been spotted on Stockholm.
Main shade aside, the Neunelfer we have here comes with the silver wheels, which house red calipers (this signal the presence of the standard steel brakes). Silver is also used for the inner graphics of the all-LED headlights fitted to the machine.
And while we can't see inside the thing, the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this pic to us mentions that the car comes with the full bucket seats.
In our book, Olive Green is the kind of color that can't be ignored, whether you appreciate it or not.
For instance, we happen to have a soft spot for the shade. And if you feel the same, you might want to know how the color looks when covering other GT animals.
And since we've brought you such visual tales in the past, we'll remind you of the Olive Green 991.2-generation 911 GT3, or the 991.1-gen GT3 RS.
Come to think of it, we also have something for Porschephiles who prefer mid-engined toys and we're referring to this Boxster Spyder.
As for how the driving experience delivered by the Touring Package compares to that of the normal GT3, if we might call the latter so, we recently discussed this matter, with the comparo also involving the Porsche 911 R. And while many aspects of the three-way comparo are predictable, you might also find others surprising.
