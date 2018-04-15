Olive Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Begs for a Getaway in Stockholm

The first known PTS Olive Green (olivgrün; non-metallic UNI; 274) 991.2 GT3 Touring has surfaced in Stockholm, Sweden - courtesy of @klunr. This example sports the manual (as is the case for all Tourings), standard wheels in silver, steel brakes, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. PTS Tourings are starting to emerge in parts of Europe, so keep your eyes peeled on this page. Many thanks to @klunr for the heads up. Paging @lumber21 and @frankwjd. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

