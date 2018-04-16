Spyshots: 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Hits Nurburgring, GT3 Engine Rumors Up

With Porsche being almost ready to introduce the 718 Boxster Spyder, the mid-engined machine has now reached the Nurburgring. And we've brought along a series of spyshots that show a prototype flying on the Green Hell.

15 photos



This is an excellent occasion to remind you that the suspension brought an important difference between the now-old Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 - while the first came with GTS hardware, the latter borrowed 911 GT3 bits.



The tester is covered in minimal camouflage, so we can get familiar with the styling cues of the front and rear aprons, which will be considerably more aggressive than those of the meanest 718 currently on sale, namely the GTS.



It seems the piece of art that is the canvas roof of the retired Boxster Spyder is here to stay. This top is 11 kilos lighter than that of the normal car, since it skips the electric folding mechanism. And since we're talking about a machine wearing the Porsche crest, operating the roof isn't an issue.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the recently-spied



The rumor mill has gone wild talking about the 2019 Porsche Boxster Spyder and the



And since Porsche has let it slip that the two mid-engined specials will continue the naturally aspirated flat-six tradition, we're expecting the said rumors to become a reality. Nevertheless, the 4.0-liter boxer, which delivers 500 hp on the GT3 and 20 extra hp on the GT3 RS, should arrive in downtuned form for the newcomers, with its output expected to sit closer to 400 ponies.



In fact, Since the drop-top tackles the Mini Carousel corner, we can see the suspension compressing, with the lowered ground clearance of the sportscar being highlighted even more.This is an excellent occasion to remind you that the suspension brought an important difference between the now-old Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 - while the first came with GTS hardware, the latter borrowed 911 GT3 bits.The tester is covered in minimal camouflage, so we can get familiar with the styling cues of the front and rear aprons, which will be considerably more aggressive than those of the meanest 718 currently on sale, namely the GTS.It seems the piece of art that is the canvas roof of the retired Boxster Spyder is here to stay. This top is 11 kilos lighter than that of the normal car, since it skips the electric folding mechanism. And since we're talking about a machine wearing the Porsche crest, operating the roof isn't an issue.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the recently-spied 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster (the moniker hasn't been confirmed) might use a roof solution similar to the one seen here.The rumor mill has gone wild talking about the 2019 Porsche Boxster Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 borrowing the new 4.0-liter used by the 991.2 Neunelfer GT3 and GT3 RS.And since Porsche has let it slip that the two mid-engined specials will continue the naturally aspirated flat-six tradition, we're expecting the said rumors to become a reality. Nevertheless, the 4.0-liter boxer, which delivers 500 hp on the GT3 and 20 extra hp on the GT3 RS, should arrive in downtuned form for the newcomers, with its output expected to sit closer to 400 ponies.In fact, here 's a spy video that allows you to listen to the soundtrack of the 2019 Porsche Boxster Spyder, with a prototype having been recorded while it was caught in Autobahn traffic.