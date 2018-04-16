2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Hunts 2019 Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring, 6:56 Lap Rumored

We've talked about the group of supercars that storm the Nurburgring during the Industry Pool sessions this seasons before and we are now back on the topic to zoom in on a special pair, namely the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Both the C7-generation ZR1 and the 991.2-gen GT3 RS are aiming to set official lap times these days. And with the velocity beasts having also blitzed the infamous German track earlier today, we now have news from the car spotters stationed at the Ring.According to Green Hell-dedicated blog Bridge to Gantry , the 520 hp Porscha managed to go round the Nordschleife in 6:56, as part of a session that saw the rear-engined animal delivering multiple sub-7 laps. As for the 'Vette, it seems the new ZR1 has yet to break the 7m barrier, with the slab of America having been clocked at 7:12.Despite the Neunelfer's sweet chronograph number, we could see the naturally aspirated special making further efforts to fly around the Nordschleife. For one thing, we're curious to see how the final lap time of the GT3 RS compares to that of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante (keep in mind that the 640 hp Lambo's 6:52 Ring production car record was stolen by the 700 hp Porsche 911 GT2 RS, with its 6:47 lap time).As for the 765 Corvette, we also expect this to go below the 7m mark. For one thing, we'll remind you that the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE managed to lap the Nurburgring in 7:16 last year. And with the supercharged Corvette mixing a sharper platform with a 100 horsepower boost, the said expectations only come naturally.Until we get our hands on the official stopwatch numbers of the two track tools, we're inviting you to check out their Ring adventures, which involve the usual encounters, in the piece of footage below.