Spyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Shows New Active Rear Wing on Nurburgring

After a month of prototype spotting, we were starting to wonder when the next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo would hit the Nurburgring for this testing season and the time has come to show you a 992 Turbo tester doing its thing in the Green Hell.

As this prototype shows, the wing will be active and it seems that both its height and angle of attack are variable.



Other goodies of the sort include the wider body, new front and rear fascia intakes/vents, along with the exhaust tips.



Speaking of the exhaust, the rumor mill goes from wild to insane when talking about the motivation of the next-gen Turbo. And that's because forum chat mentions that the current twin-turbo 3.8 flat-six powering the Turbo (540 hp), Turbo S (580 hp) and GT2 RS (700 hp), could be replaced.



The unit, which mixed what we labeled as a civilian anti-lag system with variable geometry turbochargers might make room for an all-new engine, one that could pack the variable compression ratio tech Porsche patented back in 2015 (Infinity has put such technology into production meanwhile).



As for the Turbo S, a rumor that dates back to 2014 talks about a hybrid with 700 hp. And while the carmaeker has already confirmed hybridisation for the new 911, we're not sure whether we'll get a gas-electric setup with GTS levels of performance or if this will be accompanied by the expected 700 hp setup. The latter would allow the 911 to come in Turbo S E-Hybrid form, just like the new Panamera and Cayenne.



Since we're talking about the Nurburgring and the outgoing Turbo S has managed to blitz the track in 7:17, we could see the newcomer becoming a member of the sub-7 club.



As highlighted in a clip



Meanwhile, Porsche isn't done with the 991.2 incarnation of the rear-engine machine and that's because there is at least one more version that's still out testing.



