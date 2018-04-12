Spyshots: 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Like a GT3 Cabriolet, Manual Rumored

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, all the rumors surrounding the 991-gen 911 Speedster seems to have become a reality, with our spy shooters recently coming across a prototype that seems to be just that.

In fact, if we look below the greenhouse, we find the GT3's front and rear aprons, its fat rear fenders, its underbody diffuser, as well as its center-lock wheels (the prototype also features PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes).



As is the case with the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package, the Speedster doesn't pack the massive wing of the standard GT3.



However, the upcoming model doesn't even come with the Gurney flap of the TP. Moreover, its the rear deck lid seen on the prototype doesn't show any vent or another visual spice, so we're dealing with a 100 percent clean look.



And while Porsche tried to make the canvas top of the test car look like that of a Carrera Cabriolet, a close look reveals we're dealing with a more elaborate approach.



In fact, the soft top seen here could be close to that we've spied on the



Here's to hoping the new Porsche 911 Speedster also borrows the GT3's 500 hp 4.0-liter naturally aspirated straight-six (the mill could land in 520 hp GT3 RS spec, though), along with the non-RS model's six-speed manual.We're probably looking at a swansong here

