2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Sets Sachsenring Lap Record in Auto Bild Test

Did anybody need a confirmation on the fact that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is an absolute monster on the track? While the 6:47 production car Nurburgring record of the Zuffenhausen animal is enough of an answer, it's always sweet to receive such reassuring action.
And this is precisely what comes from Auto Bild's recent Supertest, which saw the 991.2 GT2 RS setting a Sachsenring record.

To be more precise, the 700 hp Neunelfer blitzed the said circuit in 1:26.61, thus leaving behind beasts like the 918 Spyder (1:26.77), Mercedes-AMG GT R (1:28.61) and Mclaren 720S (1:29.46).

Now, there are some aspects of the record run that need to be discussed and we'll start with the tires. The video at the bottom of the page, which documents the adventure, only allows us to get a brief look at the tires of the car, but it seems these aren't the Pilot Sport Cup 2 standard units of the machine, but R slicks.

Check out the in-cabin scenes, which dominate the video, and you'll notice plenty of moments when the car seems ready to let the tail out, with the driver only having to make minor adjustments to keep things in check.

As for the Nurburgring record of the 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you this was achieved last year. And with the 2018 Green Hell season having kicked off last month, there are multiple machines that might grab that record.

In fact, a recent Industry Pool testing session brought together three of the supercars that might want to grab the Neunelfer's record. We're talking about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and the Ferrari 488 Pista - while the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine hasn't been released yet, the fact that the Fezza and the Chevy continue to blitz the Ring after their introduction only adds fuel to the rumor fire.

Of course, we mustn't forget velocity tools like the McLaren Senna (the Senna GTR doesn't have a street version, at least not yet, which means it doesn't count) and the Koenigsegg Regera.

