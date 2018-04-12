Porsche to Research Artificial Intelligence for Product Development

The need to make products both better and faster than before is forcing an increasing number of automakers to take an active role in the development of new high-tech systems.

Last week, Porsche inked a deal with Tel Aviv-based start-up Already a handful of auto companies have engaged in various partnerships with tech companies in an attempt to oversee and spearhead the development of artificial intelligence capable of handling and improving their production processes.Last week, for instance, PSA said it got involved in AI research together with Facebook, Amazon, and Google. Earlier in the year, Daimler announced a partnership with Google that would give it acces to the Internet giant’s 72-qubit Bristlecone chip, to be used for several of Daimler's projects.This week, Porsche too entered the fight by announcing a partnership with UnternehmerTUM, an innovation center from the Technical University in Munich. The joint effort would be called appliedAI and would aim to study the use of artificial intelligence in actual practice.Together, the two parties aim to develop an AI system capable of predictive maintenance for industrial facilities, data-based product development, and automated administrative tasks.“Cooperation between humans and machines will increase productivity in industry, open the door to more challenging tasks for employees, and bring innovations to fruition much more rapidly,” said Eberhard Weiblen, chairman of Porsche Consulting.“Artificial intelligence will also raise the quality of life in the private sphere—in areas such as healthcare.”This is not the first announcement of this kind made by Porsche this year. The Germans are also researching the use of blockchain applications for various auto systems which would allow the transfer of data between the driver and the car more quickly and securely.Last week, Porsche inked a deal with Tel Aviv-based start-up Anagog that would give it access to anticipated customer behavior in certain situations, based on phone-tracking performed by the Israeli through various Porsche apps.