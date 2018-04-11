autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Showcases V12 Sound on Nurburgring, Rivals 911 GT2 RS

11 Apr 2018, 9:47 UTC ·
by
If you're the kind who thinks the Lamborghini Aventador S isn't sharp enough to show the Huracan Performante who's boss, Sant'Agata Bolognese has something for you. We're talking about the Aventador SVJ, which is almost ready to make its debut.
We've spied the Aventador Superveloce Jotta on multiple occasions, but the latest sighting of the special allows us to sample its aural might.

To be more precise, the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, which was captured during the Industry Pool session that took place yesterday, shows not one, but two SVJs flying on the infamous German track.

Thus, we get to feast our ears on the naturally aspirated V12 voice of the thing, while the second prototype (the one covered in colored camo) even spits flames while pulling away - the spotter capturing the prototypes on camera is stationed at Adenauer Forst, an S-style bend that demands moderate speeds, thus becoming ideal for spotting test cars.

The voice you'll hear in the clip comes from Lamborghini's current V12. So far, the 6.5-liter motor has been taken up to 770 hp on the Centenario, so we could see its output starting with an "8" for the SV Jota incarnation of the Aventador.

Other important tech updates for the Aventador SV replacement include rear-wheel steering and active aero - as is the case with the Huracan Performante, the Aventador SVJ will feature ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) hardware.

And since the Raging Bull is now aboard the Nurburgring lap time ship, we can't wait to find out the chronograph number of the newcomer - while the Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabbed the Huracan Performante's Ring record (6:47 vs 6:52), we could see the SVJ dethroning the rear-engined machine.

P.S.: The video below deserves to be watched from start to finish, since it also features plenty of other prototypes. The list of performance machines seen here involves the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (will set an official lap time) 2019 Toyota Supra, the 2019 BMW Z4, the 2019 Audi TT RS Facelift, the BMW 8 Series and even the Ferrari 488 Pista.

