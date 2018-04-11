2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drifting on the Track Is a Quick Driving Lesson

With drifting being more popular than ever nowadays, Porsche had to consider this when honing the 2018 911 GT2 RS. Nevertheless, Zuffenhausen had more important things to consider when designing the Rennsport Neunelfer, such as lap times.

5 photos



Well, we can now answer that question thanks to a recent track day event that saw such a Porscha doing the tail-out thing.



As those of you who are tuned into our social media-kickstarted tales might've guessed by now, the said Neunelfer was manhandled by an aficionado known as Powerslidelover.



The Porschephile plays the noblesse oblige card, allowing the posterior of the 700 hp machine to slide.



The piece of footage at the bottom of the page showcases two different slides. The first is a more simple maneuver, with the driver decelerating before a bend and allowing the inertia to push the car sideways. As for the second, this is a more complex maneuver, since we're looking a drift involving a chicane, with the one behind the wheel throwing the car from one side to the other and pulling a massive slide at the exit.



The rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer means this RWD animal will eventually showcase the pendulum effect (imagine that the car feels a bit like having a tail built from a heavy metal).



Nevertheless, the driver takes this into account, initiating the slides as mentioned above and only using slight throttle inputs up to a certain point, along with hefty countersteer moves.



Oh, and by the way, this is the GT2 RS you've seen



And while we're talking about the Rennsport Neunelfer, we'll remind you we also



And while we've already found out that the GT2 RS is a brilliant chronograph pleaser (the thing holds the Nurburgring production car lap record, remember?), one can't help but wonder how well the rear-engined animal can play the role of a slip angle machine.Well, we can now answer that question thanks to a recent track day event that saw such a Porscha doing the tail-out thing.As those of you who are tuned into our social media-kickstarted tales might've guessed by now, the said Neunelfer was manhandled by an aficionado known as Powerslidelover.The Porschephile plays the noblesse oblige card, allowing the posterior of the 700 hp machine to slide.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page showcases two different slides. The first is a more simple maneuver, with the driver decelerating before a bend and allowing the inertia to push the car sideways. As for the second, this is a more complex maneuver, since we're looking a drift involving a chicane, with the one behind the wheel throwing the car from one side to the other and pulling a massive slide at the exit.The rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer means this RWD animal will eventually showcase the pendulum effect (imagine that the car feels a bit like having a tail built from a heavy metal).Nevertheless, the driver takes this into account, initiating the slides as mentioned above and only using slight throttle inputs up to a certain point, along with hefty countersteer moves.Oh, and by the way, this is the GT2 RS you've seen drifting on the street earlier this year.And while we're talking about the Rennsport Neunelfer, we'll remind you we also showed you a 911 GT2 RS track day spin, as well as a Nurburgring chase involving the Porscha.