Mercedes-Benz and Porsche to Race in Formula E Starting 2019

10 Apr 2018, 14:37 UTC
Long time coming, the continuous addition of established manufacturers to the starting grid of the Formula E racing series has been confirmed today by the FIA for the 2019-2020 season.
The world’s single racing series for electric cars already has the support and participation of Audi, Renault, and Jaguar. They would fight for supremacy starting next year against other industry behemoths like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

The fifth season of the series, which is scheduled to begin in late 2018, will also mark the full-scale introduction of the Gen2 racing car, powered by a battery pack which would eliminate the need for a mid-race car swap.

“The future landscape of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is growing more and more, and today as we confirm two additional manufacturers for the sixth season we have more evidence of the success of this concept,” said Jean Todt, FIA president.

“Mercedes-Benz and Porsche are both brands with long and decorated histories in motorsport, and the level of all of the 11 manufacturers that will take to the track from 2019/20 is very high.”

The complete lineup of manufacturers to take to the starting grid of the series next season is as follows: Audi Sport, BMW AG, DS Automobiles, Jaguar Land Rover, Mahindra Racing, Mercedes-Benz, NextEV NIO, Penske Autosport, Porsche AG, Nissan and Venturi Automobiles.

Just as other racing events sanctioned by the FIA, Formula E consists of two titles, one for the drivers and another one for the teams. The winning team is decided by calculating both driver’s scores throughout the season.

As for the driver, they benefit from a point system not unlike the one used in Formula 1. It is comprised of points awarded to the top-10 finishers, combined with points for pole position or fastest lap.

Another key aspect that sets the series apart is the use of the Fanboost, a fan interaction system, which allows fans to vote to give a driver an extra energy boost during the race - to be used for attack or defense.
