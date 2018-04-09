Porsche Will Know Where You Are, When You Are, Why You Are

autoevolution
Imagine a world where you can know at all times what parking space is vacant at your destination. Or how many of your acquaintances are also at the said location. Or whether your best friend’s car is parked outside your house, when you’re not in but your spouse is.
Imagine you in-car app providing you with contextual services based on pin-point accuracy tracking of you and others like you. Imagine a world where someone, somewhere, knows who you are, where you are, for how long you’re staying and why.

That world you imagined is the world we live in. Thanks to mobility status technologies, companies already have that knowledge, hitting youfor instance, with targeted advertisements, based on a myriad of factors that transform your interests and location into digital ones and zeroes.

On Wednesday, Porsche said it too wants a piece of the pie, a backdoor to the lives of millions of its customers. For that, it will invest in Tel Aviv-based start-up Anagog. It will get in return access to anticipated customer behavior in certain situations.

What that means exactly Porsche did not say. The Mossad-type guys from Anagog however explained it for us, in the mind-twisting, Orwellian reasoning they present in the video attached below.

“Is your user currently awake or asleep? Are they walking, running, biking? Did they park? Where exactly? Where is home, where is the office? Did they go in, or out from this locations?” asks Ofer Tziperman, Anagog CEO.

So, what is it, exactly? The system uses phone sensor data to determine whether the user of an app, say one from Porsche, is in motion and driving a car. This piece of information in theory could help carmakers and map providers deliver assistive services and information.

It could also be used to collect real-time traffic data, provide estimated arrival times for friends and family, help usher in the age of autonomous driving.

The downside is that a service such as Anagog’s is not purposefully installed by the holder of a smartphone. It comes piggybacking in everyday apps, installed for entirely other purposes. You might get a pop-up asking you permissions, but really, who reads all that?

The Cambridge Analytica conundrum has revealed how personal information could be misused by third parties. Imagine what a powerful tool would be one that pairs information like that stolen by the British political consulting firm with unprecedented behavioral prediction and precision tracking.


