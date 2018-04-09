2,000 HP Nissan Patrol Drag Races Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren in Dubai

Remember the Nissan Patrol that left a Porsche 918 Spyder trailing in its wake for the Grand Tour's first season finale? Many wondered what happened to the Dubai machine after the said battle and the answer is simple - the high-riding monster lives on and it keeps one-upping supercars and hypercars.
In fact, the most recent adventure of the sort saw the uber-Nissan duking it out with a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
The adventure took place on the Dubai Autodrome, with the two engaging in a rolling start sprinting battle. And while the SLR was also modded, the Auto Bild video that portrays the race doesn't mention the exact aftermarket bits fitted to the car, so we can only notice its bodykit and wheels.
Returning to the Nissan, as those of you who became obsessed with the topic know, the Patrol body actually hosts GT-R components. This becomes obvious when one enters the monster, but the changes that really matter are the ones you can't see. Amusingl, though, the Patrol didn't also borrow the seats of the Nissan halo car, since the drag racing purpose of the beast doesn't require serious side bolsters.
That's because the SUV has borrowed Godzilla's drivetrain, suspension and brakes. Of course, the high-riding machine needed much more than that to leave hypercar behind.
As a result, the VR38DETT motor of the Nissan GT-R was stroked to 4.1 liters, while receiving a ton of upgrades, new turbos included. Following its trip to the gym, the twin-turbo V6 now delivers around 1,800 hp at the wheels, hence the crankshaft output approximation in the title above.
Now, while the drag racing video below does describe the uber-Patrol, the clip is in German. So those of you who want to get a closer look at the GT-R-ized Nissan Patrol can check out the second piece of footage below (the video on the right).
