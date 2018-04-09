2,000 HP Nissan Patrol Drag Races Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren in Dubai

More on this:

1 Dodge Demon Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette Z06 at the Drag Strip, Goes All In

2 Dodge Demon Drag Races Blown Lamborghini Huracan on the Street, Gets in Trouble

3 UPDATE: Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720S On the Street, Slaughter Ensues

4 McLaren 720S vs. 830 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Race Is Not Evenly Matched

5 Three-Way McLaren P1 Airfield Drag Race Is a 2,748 HP Battle