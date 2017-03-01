autoevolution

1900 HP Nissan SUV That Destroyed the Porsche 918 Gets Walkaround

 
1 Mar 2017, 15:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Clarkson once said that The Grand Tour is like Top Gear in witness protection because it continuously moves around the world. The last episode of the season 1, number 13, was in many people's opinion the best because it was shot in the United Arab Emirates, where all the most expensive toys reside.
One of the features which quickly became the Internet's favorite showed the Porsche 918 Spyder being taken out by a Nissan Patrol in a drag race. The fact that the Nine-Eighteen had just danced all over the Bugatti Veyron made it all the more entertaining to watch.

A chunky-looking SUV that dances all over a hypercar is what makes a great story. We've known about the ridiculously overpowered SUVs from the UAE for some years, but we decided to pay homage to the 918 killer once 1320Video made this clip.

The work that has gone into making a body-on-frame SUV into a 918 Spyder killer is very impressive. Just like the Juke-R and that custom Qashqai, this has got a Nissan GT-R VR38DETT drivetrain, but the engine has been stroked out from 3.8 to 4.1 liters by T1 Racing Development in Rockwall, Texas.

Many other changes were made at the F Performance Garage in Dubai. Besides the engine, this Nissan Patrol also shares its suspension, drivetrain, transmission and even the steering with the GT-R. You might also recognize half of the interior as belonging to Godzilla.

It never rains in Dubai, so they had no problem installing slick drag radials on some massive gold wheels, behind which sit upgraded brakes. But even though this SUV now puts down 1,900 horsepower at the wheels, its exhaust system isn't showing. What a sleeper!

We wouldn't be surprised if this thing ended up costing half a million dollars or if the tuners continue to take things further now that their baby has global recognition.

If you haven't seen the Grand Tour drag race yet, we highly recommend watching it below.



Porsche 918 Spyder The Grand Tour Nissan patroi Nissan patrol
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65