1900 HP Nissan SUV That Destroyed the Porsche 918 Gets Walkaround

Clarkson once said that The Grand Tour is like Top Gear in witness protection because it continuously moves around the world. The last episode of the season 1, number 13, was in many people's opinion the best because it was shot in the United Arab Emirates, where all the most expensive toys reside.





A chunky-looking SUV that dances all over a hypercar is what makes a great story. We've known about the ridiculously overpowered SUVs from the UAE for some years, but we decided to pay homage to the 918 killer once 1320Video made this clip.



The work that has gone into making a body-on-frame SUV into a 918 Spyder killer is very impressive. Just like the



Many other changes were made at the F Performance Garage in Dubai. Besides the engine, this Nissan Patrol also shares its suspension, drivetrain, transmission and even the steering with the GT-R. You might also recognize half of the interior as belonging to Godzilla.



It never rains in Dubai, so they had no problem installing slick drag radials on some massive gold wheels, behind which sit upgraded brakes. But even though this SUV now puts down 1,900 horsepower at the wheels, its exhaust system isn't showing. What a sleeper!



We wouldn't be surprised if this thing ended up costing half a million dollars or if the tuners continue to take things further now that their baby has global recognition.



If you haven't seen the Grand Tour drag race yet, we highly recommend watching it below.







