Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Caught in British Traffic Causes a Stir

9 Apr 2018
by
Despite advances in vehicle technology and architecture, traffic jams are still part of our daily lives. And while the few partially autonomous cars that currently populate our roads can make things better for those inside them, there are also other ways to solve this problem. And today we want to propose a 700 hp solution, one that comes with a Porsche badge.
To be more precise, if you happen to be caught in traffic and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS is close, time might just pass differently, especially if you're an automotive aficionado. And that's because the aero-dictated lines of the Neunelfer can act as a rolling sculpture, entertaining those around.

And the image above, which showcases a GT2 RS stuck in M6 traffic in the UK, provides an example of this - of course, the non-GT 911 behind the Rennsport Neunelfer also helps.

The GT2 RS we have here comes dressed in Guards Red, while the car features black wheels and the optional full-LED front light clusters. More importantly, the machine is gifted with the Weissach Package, which means it comes in the kind of configuration that allows it to blitz the Nurburgring in 6:47 (keep in mind that the rear-engined animal still holds the record for the quickest production car on the Green Hell).

And, as the first reviews have shown, the rear-wheel-drive machine can be surprisingly tame during daily driving. Nevertheless, no engineering magic can save a car from its driver.

So, if you're planning to take your Porsche 911 GT2 RS to the track, make sure your hooning skills are polished.

This warning doesn't need to be illustrated, but we'll remind you of what can happen when the driver of a GT2 RS isn't up to the job. That's because we recently talked about King Kong spinning during a track day.

Fortunately, the incident didn't involve an accident, but that was only thanks to the fact that no other cars were close enough when the guy behind the wheel lost control.

 

