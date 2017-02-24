Two Tesla Owners Launch An App For Monitoring Your Driving And Efficiency

Most Tesla owners are passionate about their cars, and some of them are working on improving things for the community.





Evidently, this app will include the



The app is also capable of monitoring “Phantom Drain,” which is the electric vehicle equivalent of the angel’s share. In other words, Phantom Drain means the drop in charge that occurs in any battery-electric-vehicle from the moment it is stopped to the one when it is engaged by another driver.



Weather is the worst culprit of Phantom Drain, and leaving a car in freezing temperatures for prolonged periods could lead to a significant drop in charge level.



For the moment, the app requires a Twitter or Facebook account to enable login, but the usage of social media is just to fetch necessary information, along with generating avatars. The developers promised to make a conventional system in the future.



It is worth writing that this app is independent of



If you are wondering, the app connects to the vehicle through a user’s Tesla account, but the login is done on the user’s smartphone, and the company pledged no to save the password or use any data for other purposes.



The access to the vehicle is limited through “tokens,” which have a limited availability that would prevent others from accessing your car if they had that permission a while ago. One of these improvements is named Teslab , and it is an app that is currently in Beta testing. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the IT industry, beta testing means that there’s a functional app that has a few "loose ends," along with issues here and there. It needs users to help the developers finish the app, and that would make it functional for any Model S or Model X owner.Evidently, this app will include the Model 3 , when it will be available on the market. All a driver must do is install the app, register his account, and then drive just like he or she usually does. The application monitors many parameters of the vehicle, and then turns them into statistics for the owner to observe.The app is also capable of monitoring “Phantom Drain,” which is the electric vehicle equivalent of the angel’s share. In other words, Phantom Drain means the drop in charge that occurs in any battery-electric-vehicle from the moment it is stopped to the one when it is engaged by another driver.Weather is the worst culprit of Phantom Drain, and leaving a car in freezing temperatures for prolonged periods could lead to a significant drop in charge level.For the moment, the app requires a Twitter or Facebook account to enable login, but the usage of social media is just to fetch necessary information, along with generating avatars. The developers promised to make a conventional system in the future.It is worth writing that this app is independent of Tesla , but the automaker could partner up with its developers if it turns out to be a successful application.If you are wondering, the app connects to the vehicle through a user’s Tesla account, but the login is done on the user’s smartphone, and the company pledged no to save the password or use any data for other purposes.The access to the vehicle is limited through “tokens,” which have a limited availability that would prevent others from accessing your car if they had that permission a while ago.