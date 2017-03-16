autoevolution
Seven Hour Bike Ride In Australia Draws Goat On Map, Looks Realistic To Us

 
An amateur cycling team in Australia has drawn a goat on the map of the Strava fitness app.
The four-member crew rode 202 kilometers (125 miles) in almost seven hours to draw the shape of a goat on the map of the app that is used by fitness enthusiasts across the world to map their activity. They are not the first athletes to draw things in fitness apps, and this was all done in the spirit of fun.

If you are wondering why they portrayed a goat and not something else, one of the members of the group was kind enough to provide an explanation. According to Ben Jones, goats are “badass,” and they are also easy to draw in profile when compared to other animals.

The team plans other adventures in the future, and they have promised to represent other animals on the map. One of their projects involves drawing a numbat, a quokka, or “some other iconic West Australian animal.” They didn't mention a kangaroo or a koala, which are probably tricky to draw from a profile.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, the four-man cycling team hopes that other cyclists in the area (or the world, for that matter) will try to replicate their course.

The cool part about the Strava app is that the ride has been uploaded in full detail, so anyone who attempts to do it will not have trouble navigating their way to complete the drawing.

The team of cyclists said it took them about an hour to figure out how to draw a goat on the map in the first place, so anyone else in Perth, Australia, will have an easier job if they want to replicate the drawing.

They hope that others will manage to beat their time. If you and your friends plan an adventure like this one, feel free to send us videos or pictures of the ride.

