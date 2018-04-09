Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Beater Look with Rusty Racecar Wrap

Porsche's GT division has released no less than three new models in less than a year and we're referring to the 991.2 incarnations of the GT3, the GT2 RS and the GT3 RS. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the otherwise brilliant 991.1-generation GT3 RS gets less attention than it used to.

We're dealing with a machine that has received an uber-modern wrap. Mind you, we're talking about a trend that gives Porschas, as well as other machines, a not-so-modern look.



To be more precise, the livery of this Neunelfer packs all the right stuff that allows one to imagine the rear-engined animal flying down the track. In addition, the second skin job features a beater take, which involves weathered effects and ever simulates rust, so it looks like this flat-six wielder comes with battle scars.



Digital artist



Going past the wrap featured on this Rennsport Neunelfer, we notice the car comes with the standard Xenon headlights, which feature black inner graphics. And we can say the same about the brakes - the machine packs the steel units, hence the red calipers.



Since we mentioned the GT division in the intro, we'll remind you that the engineers serving Porsche's elite arm are about to deliver yet another delight.



