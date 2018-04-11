2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Confirmed With Independent Rear Suspension

Sporty, but not really sporty compact sedans are back in business. The Civic Si and Elantra Sport won’t have their way, though, with Volkswagen planning to introduce the Jetta GLI for the 2020 model year. And of course, it will tick all the right boxes.
A representative of the automaker told Autoblog.com that the GLI would arrive “within the year,” possibly at L.A. or the Chicago Auto Show. As you found out from the headline, the GLI will come as standard with multi-link rear suspension.
Getting rid of the torsion-beam rear axle is crucial for this application, with the souped-up GLI focused on the driving experience first and foremost. Then there’s the 2.0-liter TSI turbo four-cylinder, which is related to the engine in the Golf GTI.
In the GTI, the four-banger develops 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. And in comparison to the 1.4-liter TSI in the bone-stock Jetta (147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet), it has the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to match the driver-centric chassis. In addition to a dual-clutch transmission, Volkswagen will offer a good ol’ stick shift to customers who want some soul in their driving experience.
Going on sale later this year, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will start at $18,545 for the entry-level S trim. Moving on to the SEL Premium, you’re looking at $26,945. This gets us to the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, estimated to sticker at under $30,000.
How does that compare to the Civic Si and Elantra Sport? In the United States, Honda’s sporty four-door sedan retails at $24,100 in its most spartan configuration. The Hyundai is $21,800, and just like the Honda, there’s not too much standard equipment to talk about. But all in all, the Jetta GLI will be the most expensive of the three, you can bet your two cents on that.
Regarding the oft-rumored Jetta R, don’t believe the hype. The market is too small for such a car, which is why the Golf R will have to suffice for now.
