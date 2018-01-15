2019 Volkswagen Jetta Shines Bright In Detroit, Priced At $18,545

Codenamed A7, the seventh-generation Jetta will arrive at Volkswagen dealerships in the second quarter of 2018 for the 2019 model year. Riding on the MQB platform of the Golf 7.5, the Jetta is longer and features Arteon
-influenced exterior design. The increased proportions also make the car roomier for front and rear passengers, as well as cargo capacity.
LED headlights are standard, with the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
retailing at $18,545. In total, there will be four trim levels to choose from: S, SE, SEL, and SEL Premium. The R-Line will join the lineup at launch, adding sportier styling, exclusive badging, and an electronic differential up front.
The interior lives up to the expectations brought by the exterior, with the SEL and SEL Premium coming as standard with Digital Cockpit instrument cluster. The automaker’s Car-Net infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink, as well as safety features such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision control, are also available.
In regard to the engine lineup, the 1.4 TSI four-cylinder turbo soldiers on with minimal changes. 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque are sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed transmission. Later on, the Jetta GLI will bring more suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the table for those who need the extra grunt.
All in all, Volkswagen can be proud of the all-new Jetta for adding upscale features while keeping the price within the reach of many. If you’re intent on splashing out your hard-earned cash, Volkswagen further offers 10-color ambient lighting to customize the cabin according to your mood.
The 2019 Jetta is covered by Volkswagen’s People First Warranty
, providing coverage for six years or 72,000 miles, whichever comes first. The bumper-to-bumper new vehicle limited warranty can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout the remainder of its 72-month duration.