Volkswagen Sets Up New Division to Handle User Experience

The race to integrate new technologies into cars is forcing automakers to rethink the way in which these new systems become part of the production process, as well as how they are being presented to the public.

The new division will test its skills on the products from the I.D. family at first. They would try to offer what VW calls “an end-to-end user experience,” by bringing together elements from other departments in the group: Technical Development, Design, Product Lines and Sales.



“Intuitive usability in combination with the complete integration of a continuously growing range of functions such as infotainment, mobility, and value-added services will serve as guiding principles,” says Volkswagen.



“Creating a unique and consistent look and feel at all touch points will be the division’s core task as the ecosystem around the relationship between company and customer is continuously expanding.”



Simply put, the Germans will try and make consumers understand what these new technologies are, how they come to be and how to use them.



Currently, VW engages with its customers, as do all other automakers for that matter, not only through dealerships, as it was the case before, but also through apps, for instance. These mediums of interaction are likely to increase in the following years.



For instance, on the



When the new line of electric vehicles from



