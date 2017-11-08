autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Spyshots: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Has GTI Twin Exhaust and 18-Inch Wheels

8 Nov 2017, 15:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
20 photos
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With GTI Twin Exhaust and Wheels
Volkswagen is going to stand and fight for the hot yet affordable sedan market. Despite the rise of crossovers and rivals like the Civic Si/Elantra Sport, they are now developing an all-new Jetta GLI.

We honestly don't know if this is going to be a 2019 or a 2020 model. But there's already a 2018 model year GLI that does without the manual gearbox. Mexico is going to be re-tooled around the end of the year, so we should see the switch to the MQB platform soon.

We're honestly not sure how good the new Jetta will look, but the CC-replacing Arteon has shown the company is less prone to making understatements.

While the overall width is about the same, the length of the Jetta's wheelbase has increased. This GLI prototype is riding on the 18-inch alloys from the GTI. There are no prop shafts at the back, so it's still FWD-only. That might not sound important, but powerful cars are getting tricky to launch using only the fronts.

And while the Civic and Elantra have relatively small engines, the Jetta GLI will continue to use a 2-liter turbo motor. We expect it to produce 220-hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. By comparison, the Si makes only 205-hp and, more importantly, 192 lb-ft. That's a 34% torque difference. Obviously, the gearbox is also going to set them apart.

Obviously, we're not too fond of the exhaust system, since the tips look feeble. But at least they've got a twin setup with a muffler on either side of the car, so it might sound better than we expected.

This particular prototype seems to have LEDs on all corners, but this could be an option. Speaking of which, you should save a little extra for the digital dashboard and piloted driving. They will make the daily commutes a little bit more tolerable.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Volkswagen Jetta GLI spyshots
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  