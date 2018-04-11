ABT Volkswagen T-Roc Thinks It’s a Golf GTI Thanks to Power Upgrade

Revealed as a concept in 2014 then debuted in production guise in August 2017, the T-Roc is a welcome addition to the German automaker’s range of utility vehicles. For the time being, the subcompact-ish crossover tops with the 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo, packing 190 metric ponies and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet).
Connected from the get-go to the seven-speed DSG and augmented with 4Motion, the range-topping T-Roc isn’t a slouch compared to its peers. 7.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), 216 km/h (134 mph) on full song, that’s how this bad boy rolls.
But ABT won’t have it. In the world of German tuning, enough is never enough and too much is never too much. This is where the car in the photo gallery steps in on the scene, developing a Golf GTI-rivaling 228 horsepower. An ECU re-flash is all that was needed for the hike in output, plus 360 Nm (265 pound-feet) of torque.
As you can tell from the aftermarket wheels and the hunkered-down stance, the ride height isn’t on par with the bone-stock model. That’s because ABT is much obliged to equip the crossover with a set of lowering springs, translating to a drop of 35 to 40 millimeters (1.38 to 1.56 inches). If it’s the two-tone wheels that you’re more interested in, they come in three sizes, ranging from 18 to 20 inches in diameter.
On the ABT Sportsline website, there are listed tuning treatments for other engine options as well. Take the 1.0-liter TFSI with 115 horsepower as a prime example, with the tuner offering the rims and suspension options mentioned above. The same goodies are available for the 1.5-liter TSI Evo and 2.0-liter TDI. What that means is, the ABT Power Upgrade is exclusive to the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.
In regard to pricing, you’re looking at 1,990 euros plus 181 for fitting and 90 for the value-added tax. Bearing in mind that ABT can squeeze out 20 percent more horsepower from the 2.0 TSI, it’s fair to say that it's worth it.
