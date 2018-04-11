autoevolution
 

2018 MAN eTGE is Your Alternative to The Volkswagen e-Crafter Van

11 Apr 2018, 13:58 UTC ·
by
Available in front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive configurations, the second-generation Crafter is a different animal from the Mercedes-Benz co-developed original. What’s more, Volkswagen also sells an all-electric version of the light commercial vehicle.
Christened e-Crafter, the e-workhorse has a twin brother in the form of the 2018 MAN eTGE. Priced from €69,500 in Germany and available in markets such as Austria, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Norway, the eTGE has 36 kWh of lithium-ion battery modules to its name. And that’s not on par with the e-Crafter’s 43 kWh.

As if it wasn’t obvious enough, the eTGE is meant to be the more affordable model of the two. And even though it plays second fiddle in terms of energy storage, the 160-kilometer (100 miles) driving range is more than adequate for urban dwelling.

Powered by a 100-kW, 290-Nm electric motor and capable of hitting 90 km/h (56 miles per hour) on full song, the eTGE can recharge 80 percent of the battery’s capacity in as little as 45 minutes. From a conventional socket, make that 5.5 hours.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer controlled by the Volkswagen Group mentions that the battery “loses around 15 percent of its capacity after 10 years and around 2,000 charging cycles.” Do the maths and you’ll get a loss of 5.4 kWh per decade, which isn’t bad considering the grueling life of a van. The charging cycles are bang on as well, with one calendar year consisting of 260 working days or thereabouts.

To be mass-produced from July 2018, the front-wheel-drive eTGE provides a payload of 950 to 1,700 kilograms (2,095 to 3,748 pounds). The battery modules are integrated into the load floor. Standard equipment? Satellite navigation, heated windshield, and emergency brake assist are the highlights. In the initial phase of production, MAN will offer the eTGE in standard wheelbase with the high roof.

What's your take on MAN's strategy? Are these electric vans the key to the future of businesses, small and large, in urban areas?
