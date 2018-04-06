autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Yes, Skoda Engine Covers Have Volkswagen Badges Underneath

6 Apr 2018, 12:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What, are you really surprised by this? Did you think that Skoda took the time to develop its own engine covers when all its TDI and TSI engines come from Volkswagen?
3 photos
Yes, Skoda Engine Covers Have Volkswagen Badges UnderneathYes, Skoda Engine Covers Have Volkswagen Badges Underneath
This video has been copied all over the internet. It comes from China, where somebody at a Skoda dealership lifted the Skoda badge off the engine cover of what seems to be the Kodiaq SUV. In case you didn't know, the Czech automaker's biggest single market is China right now.

Are you supposed to be offended by a Volkswagen badge on a Skoda? It's like finding a BMW badge on a MINI or a Mercedes one inside a smart car.

Parts sharing is a core part of how the Volkswagen Group makes a profit. The company probably developed the highest number of internal combustion engines, the cost of which is shared by several brands - Audi, Skoda, SEAT, and VW, or course.

In the case of the TSI engine in this video, this can be a 1.4L with 150 HP, a 1.8L with 180 HP or a 2.0L with 220 Hp.

Still don't believe that engine covers are shared between the brands? Well, here's another video of the SEAT Leon Cupra 300. This is the hottest car made by the Spanish brand, fitted with a 300 HP 2-liter turbo. And underneath the big S badge, we have.... another Volkswagen logo. Unless we're mistaken, the cover is shared with the Golf R.

Another good example of parts sharing would be the aluminum pedal covers, which most sporty cars get. We recently featured a tutorial on how to buy and retrofit them to an average Golf.

Of course, it all starts with the famous MQB platform, the one that underpins all the cars we talked about here. Contrary to popular belief, this doesn't imply that a Golf and Leon has the same suspension. But they might share infotainment systems; door handles or window motors.



Skoda Volkswagen MQB engine cover
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes Digital Light First Look Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
SKODA models:
SKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactSKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniAll SKODA models  
 
 