Yes, Skoda Engine Covers Have Volkswagen Badges Underneath

What, are you really surprised by this? Did you think that Skoda took the time to develop its own engine covers when all its TDI and TSI engines come from Volkswagen?

3 photos SUV . In case you didn't know, the Czech automaker's biggest single market is China right now.



Are you supposed to be offended by a Volkswagen badge on a Skoda? It's like finding a BMW badge on a MINI or a Mercedes one inside a smart car.



Parts sharing is a core part of how the Volkswagen Group makes a profit. The company probably developed the highest number of internal combustion engines, the cost of which is shared by several brands - Audi, Skoda, SEAT, and VW, or course.



In the case of the TSI engine in this video, this can be a 1.4L with 150 HP , a 1.8L with 180 HP or a 2.0L with 220 Hp.



Still don't believe that engine covers are shared between the brands? Well, here's another video of the SEAT Leon Cupra 300. This is the hottest car made by the Spanish brand, fitted with a 300 HP 2-liter turbo. And underneath the big S badge, we have.... another Volkswagen logo. Unless we're mistaken, the cover is shared with the Golf R.



Another good example of parts sharing would be the



Of course, it all starts with the famous MQB platform, the one that underpins all the cars we talked about here. Contrary to popular belief, this doesn't imply that a Golf and Leon has the same suspension. But they might share infotainment systems; door handles or window motors.







