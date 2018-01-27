How to Install Aluminum Pedal Covers for Golf 7, Audi, Skoda and SEAT Models

Everybody makes cars from metal and plastic, so what differentiates a €10,000 Dacia from a €20,000. Sure, there's technology, but most people don't know what's under the skin. More often than not, perceived quality is the key.

Here's a relatively easy mod that came to our attention recently: aluminum pedal sets. This applies to the compact cars built on the MQB platform, but we're pretty sure the Passat, as well as larger Audi models (A4, A5, Q5) have the same system.We've often noticed how all VW Group hot hatchbacks have the same aluminum pedal sets - GOlf GTI, Leon Cupra and Octavia RS . However, these often turn up on S Line or R-Line cars too, as well as in the aftermarket scene. What gives?A quick check of the interwebs revealed that they are not aluminum pedals, but pedal covers. Below, you'll find a few videos detailing the same process for various cars. First, the rubber-covered trim on the brake pedal needs to be pulled off, which is not an easy task unless you already have a rubber cover on (Octavia Scout has one). After that, the sportier new pedal just slides on.The one for the gas is easier to fit. However, you're in for a little bit of a headache if your Golf, Octavia or Leon has a DSG gearbox. The retrofitted aluminum footrest looks very cool, but installing it requires several door well panels to be removed on some cars.We found these retrofit parts online as cheaply as €25. Without ordering them, there's no way of knowing if they are genuine or not. It doesn't make your car go faster, but if you're stuck driving a Golf 1.4 TSI and dreaming of a 300hot hatch, this could be just the thing to keep you going.