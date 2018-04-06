autoevolution
Lamborghini Aventador SV Jota Prototype Reveals Huge Rear Wing in New Spyshots

Now that Lamborghini has introduced the Performante versions of the Huracan and Huracan Spider, the time has come for the Aventador S to take a trip to the gym - we've been spying the upcoming Aventador SVJ for quite a while now and the latest images of an SV Jota prototype shed further light on the matter.
Remember how we wondered what the super-sized shark fin adorning the posterior of the Aventador SVJ testers was? Well, as it turns out, the fin is the central mount of the huge wing fitted to the upcoming range-topper, with the fresh batch of spyshots above finally allowing us to check out the full aero element.

Speaking of aerodynamics, the front and rear aprons, as well as the side air intakes are also more air-hungry than those on the Aventador S. And since the Performante badge saw the introduction of ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva), the Aventador SV Jota could follow suit.

As for the Italian automaker's 6.5-liter V12, this will also be upgraded for the newcomer. And since the unit delivers 770 hp on the Centenario, it could reach 800 horses. Oh, and you should also expect a meaner incarnation of the ISR (independent shifting rod) single-clutch tranny.

There are plenty of reasons to expect an over-the-top tech treatment for the upcoming beast. First of all, the Jota name plays the noblesse oblige card - the Jota was a one-off incarnation of the Miura that felt more like a racecar than a road vehicle and, after this was destroyed in a fiery crash, a few "regular" Miuras were upgraded to Jota-like specs.

Secondly, we're looking at the replacement for the Aventador SV - keep in mind this is the car that kickstarted Lamborghini's handling-focused revolution. The automaker even described the model as the most responsive car in the history of the brand (at the time when it was launched) and reinforcing that with a Nurburgring lap time of under 7 minutes, which almost matched that of the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Nevertheless, the J particle could mean that the newcomer will be produced in even more limited numbers than its predecessor, with the arrival a Roadster version being plausible (600 Aventador SV Coupes and just as many Roadsters were built).
