Supercar Blondie Gets Her Lamborghini Huracan with Easter Egg Delivery in Dubai

This shenanigan comes from Supercar Blondie, a YouTuber we've featured in the past, who has now taken delivery of her V10 tool. We're talking about a Huracan LP610-4 , which is the standard model, if we may call it so.Speaking of which, the Raging Bull recently gave us yet another reason to refrain from labeling it as "standard" - despite its on-paper drawbacks compared to the Ferrari 488, namely the power- and torque-to-weight ratios, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine managed to one-up its Maranello rival in a series of drag races.Returning to the delivery shenanigan we're here to discuss, this took place in Dubai, where the vlogger lives, with the stunt involving an Easter Egg. And we won't go any further with this part of the tale, as we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video.We're looking at a gearhead whose real name is Alex Hirschi. The 31-year-old aficionado was born in Boonah, Queensland, but she decided to leave Australia for Dubai in 2008. And while Alex used to be a journalist, she dedicates her time to social media stunts nowadays.Oh, and you shouldn't think that her baying the said Huracan in the clip documenting this Easter present means she has a light foot. On the contrary...For instance, as we showed you back in September last year, Alex loves to pull burnouts, with her machine of choice back then being a rather unlikely one, namely the McLaren 720S.P.S.: Alas, the video was filmed vertivally, so you'll have to prepare yourself for that.