2019 Chevrolet Cruze Updated Across The Board

Just like the 2019 Chevrolet Spark, the Cruze has a refreshed front-end design for the 2019 model year. But in comparison to the A-segment hatchback, the compact-sized Cruze boasts more bang for the buck.
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 is now standard, twinned with the 7.0-inch touchscreen display. Remote start and automatic climate control on the LT and Premier are also featured from the get-go, as are black window moldings, bowtie emblems, and machined wheels for the RS Package. Wheel designs have been perked up as well, with Chevrolet also adding Umber to the interior color palette of the Cruze.
“Cruze’s refreshed styling gives Cruze a more upscale look while maintaining its Chevrolet design DNA,” declared John Cafaro, executive director of Global Chevrolet Design. And he’s right, as you can tell from the more aggressive intake grilles. If specified in the Premier trim level, the Cruze’s dual-element taillamps benefit from LED accent lighting, which improves on the car's sculptured look.
Going on sale later this year, the 2019 Cruze is available as a five-door hatchback and four-door sedan. Both models ship with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine as standard, the option coming in the form of a 1.6-liter turbo diesel of Opel origin.
The four-cylinder turbo diesel is rated at 240 pound-feet of torque and 52 miles per gallon on the highway, estimated by the EPA in conjunction with the six-speed manual transmission. Maximum range? Up to 702 miles on a tank of fuel. Going for the nine-speed automatic gearbox translates to 47 miles per gallon on the highway.
Customers who would rather get the 1.4-liter turbo can expect 153 horsepower and up to 40 mpg highway. Something else the Cruze has going for it is safety, with available features including Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Land Change and Side Blind Zone Alert, as well as Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
