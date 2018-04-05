Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Spied with Aggressive Aero, Gets Closer to Production

We'll kick off this tale with a round of applause. Sant'Agata Bolognese deserves this for remaining the only major supercar producer entirely committed to natural aspiration. And Lamborghini is preparing to write the next chapter of its V12 history, with the help of the Aventador SVJ - the limited edition has recently been spied doing its testing thing and you are now looking at the result.

Of course, with the Raging Bull being focused on handling and lap times these days, the Aventador SVJ should deliver glorious circuit numbers. The Aventador Super Veloce Jota was caught on camera in the Czech Republic, with the supercar looking as mean as expected.Despite the prototype still being covered in heavy camouflage, this can fully conceal the extreme aerodynamic approach of the machine, whether we're talking about the front apron or the elements adorning the rear area of the beast - lens tip to Magazin ProDriver CZ for this pic.Nevertheless, the bronze finish of the wheels and the green brake calipers, which create a strong contrast when compared to the dark elements of earlier test car, indicate that the debut of the model is nigh.And since the Huracan Performante , which is now here in both Coupe and Spider form, has introduced ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva), we're expecting the V12 model to follow suit.Still, we're not sure about the role of the shark fin adorning the posterior of the machine - we added some previous spyshots to the gallery above, which allow you to take a better look at this element.The successor of the Aventador SV will obviously pack a power bump and with the Italian automotive producer having pushed the 6.5-liter V12 to 770 hp on the Centenario , this is the least we expect from the newcomer.And while McLaren might make even quicker machines (we're looking at the Senna here), the Aventador SVJ should be the best-sounding machine you can find in a showroom nowadays.Of course, with the Raging Bull being focused on handling and lap times these days, the Aventador SVJ should deliver glorious circuit numbers.