Watch Children Cuddling with the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio

By definition, Lamborghinis are the kind of cars that can easily terrify the beholder. And one of the meanest-looking Raging Bull of the current decade is the Terzo Millennio, the concept aimed at prefigurating the brand's potential electric future. I mean, just look at the thing - it seems like it could swallow you hole at any given time.

5 photos



And we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases the little ones cuddling with the Terzo Millennio. The shenanigan took place earlier this year, when the Lambo was paraded on the streets of the carmaker's hometown, Sant'Agata Bolognese.



Some of the children are more eager than other to get up close and personal with the EV concept, but there's no doubt about the fact that the machines gets plenty of love.



As for the smiling face you'll see towards the end of the clip documenting the happening, this is



We'll remind you that the automotive producer has yet to go into the details when it comes to what's under the skin of the TM. Sure, the carmaker has let it slip that the machine bets on supercapacitors instead of turning to the classic Li-Ion battery pack plus electric motors, but we weren't offered too many other details.



Meanwhile, Ferrari is already making steps towards spreading electrification past the LaFerrari. And the most recent stunt of the kind was caught on camera earlier this week.



That's when a spy video





Well, as it turns out, we adults have it all wrong, as children seem to have no issue with looking the machine in the eye.And we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases the little ones cuddling with the Terzo Millennio. The shenanigan took place earlier this year, when the Lambo was paraded on the streets of the carmaker's hometown, Sant'Agata Bolognese.Some of the children are more eager than other to get up close and personal with the EV concept, but there's no doubt about the fact that the machines gets plenty of love.As for the smiling face you'll see towards the end of the clip documenting the happening, this is Mitja Borkert , Lamborghini's Design Director.We'll remind you that the automotive producer has yet to go into the details when it comes to what's under the skin of the TM. Sure, the carmaker has let it slip that the machine bets on supercapacitors instead of turning to the classic Li-Ion battery pack plus electric motors, but we weren't offered too many other details.Meanwhile, Ferrari is already making steps towards spreading electrification past the LaFerrari. And the most recent stunt of the kind was caught on camera earlier this week.That's when a spy video showcased a 488 hybrid test mule on the Prancing Horse's Fiorano test track, with the Fezza performing a silent all-electric takeoff on camera. And we'll get to see the production result of this stunt next year.