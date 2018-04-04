autoevolution
Lamborghini Girl Eats Her Breakfast On the Back Of a Raging Huracan

4 Apr 2018, 10:50 UTC ·
by
The Lamborghini Huracan is, without any trace of doubt, the most practical supercar to have ever rolled of the factory gates in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Nevertheless, the kind of social media stunts required to get attention these days means that simply showing up on camera while driving your V10 Raging Bull isn't enough. So Instagrammers and YouTubers go to extreme lengths to make sure they stand out, as you've noticed in the image that brought us here.
9 photos
This shows us a girl having her breakfast while riding on the back of a modded Huracan. And while the V10 heart of the supercar keeps her warm, the massive aftermarket wing of the go-fast machine serves as the perfect table - after all, since that wing can generate plenty of downforce, it won't have any issue supporting a bowl of cereal (we suppose this is what she's having).

And, thanks to the wrap on the car, the pain is kept safe no matter what shenanigans the driver and his passengers (it seems the Lambo has the three-seater capacity we never knew) are willing to deliver.

Now, you might wonder who the social media figures behind this stunt are and we'll start with the nutrition aficionado riding on the back of the beast.

Her name is Emelia Hartford and she seems to be the kind of girl who turns to a welding machine when the tanning season kicks off. At least this is what one of her Instagram video, which you'll find below, allows us to notice.

As for the owner of the Lamborghini, we're talking about YouTuber Alex Choi - you might be familiar with his Huracan since this is the supercar that got completely covered in mud after Alex decided to use it for offroading donuts. As you can imagine, the stunt backfired, with the Lambo overheating and requiring more than just a simple wash to return to normal. In case you missed this adventure, which hopefully won't inspire others of the kind, you can find it in the YT clip at the bottom of the page.

 

@alex.choi insisted that no one eats in the car!

A post shared by Nasim Karawia (@nasim.karawia) on Mar 31, 2018 at 10:20am PDT



 

For those of you who said it was photoshopped... @ms.emelia #behindthescenes ÷: @nasim.karawia

A post shared by Alex C (@alex.choi) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:39pm PDT



 

My idea of tanning on the holidays #@official_rs_speed

A post shared by Emelia Hartford (@ms.emelia) on Apr 1, 2018 at 8:47pm PDT


