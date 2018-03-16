Volkswagen Confirms Passat Facelift and T-Cross Debuts for 2018

Volkswagen has confirmed that a facelift for the Passat will debut in Europe in 2018. This will affect both the sedan and wagon bodies while continuing to include the GTE plug-in hybrid version. The Alltrack isn't mentioned, though.

5 photos

“The redesigned Passat is on the starting blocks for Europe. As usual, the Passat will also be available as Variant and hybrid models. And at the end of the year, our compact city SUV, the T-Cross, is to follow," said Chairman Herbert Diess during the annual press conference.



No further details have been released, nor have we seen any Passat facelift spyshots. However, the mid-size sedan should benefit from tech being developed for other cars, especially the Golf 8.



1.4 TSI? Goodbye, replaced by the 1.5 TSI with 130 or 150 HP . It's also possible that the Passat BlueMotion will use a 1.5 TSI with hybrid assist instead of the 1.6 TDI .



Both the 1.8L with 180 HP and the 2.0L with 220 should be replaced by newer 2.0-liter engines with 190 and 230 HP, respectively. The 280 horsepower engine has already been discontinued, possibly to be replaced with the one they put in the



The 8th-generation Passat was launched in November 2014, so the facelift will arrive roughly four years into its life cycle. This is the most popular D-segment car in Europe, with 180,000 deliveries last year (Europe-exclusive).



In total, Volkswagen says it will launch 22 new cars all over the world this year. We've already seen some of them, like the Jetta and U.S.-spec Arteon. The



However, a lot of interesting stuff is reserved for China. For example, the



