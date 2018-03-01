autoevolution
 

Next SEAT Leon to Debut VW's New Infotainment, Will Get PHEV

The current generation SEAT Leon has been around since 2012, just like most of its sister cars. However, it seems that it's first in line for a replacement, and the carmaker is hyped for its compact game-changer which will “not be a typical hatch."
An all-new Leon is going to debut during the summer of 2019. While the current hatchback is desirable, its replacement will rethink the way we look at the design in this segment... apparently.

Perhaps a little more concrete are the details Autocar obtained regarding the infotainment system. Straight from the wolf's mouth, we learn about an all-new infotainment system going into the Leon. This will be offered by other models, but SEAT is getting it first because of the younger, tech-savvy customer base. A digital cluster is pretty much guaranteed, as this has already been installed in the Cupra for 2018.

The bad news is that we could see the climate control functions migrating to the screen. “It will have fewer buttons, more voice control and be much more coherent than today,” Matthias Rabe, Seat’s R&D boss.

Whenever a new MQB family is developed, the work is split between Audi, VW, Skoda, and SEAT. Last time, the Spanish automaker worked on the 1.8 TSI, but now it spent two years on this glossy new infotainment.

A 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain using the 1.5 TSI has also been confirmed for the 2019 Leon. We suspect this will power the "Ecomotive" model and possibly replace the 1.6 TDI... eventually.

Further down the line, a plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be offered. Cupra versions are a given, of course. However, they will now belong to a separate performance brand.

There will also be a "Leon SUV" to slot between it and the Ateca. We suspect that means a SEAT version of the T-Roc.
