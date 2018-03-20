autoevolution
2019 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line Package Set For 2018 NYIAS Debut

20 Mar 2018
by
Car Profile
Following its first public outing in Geneva in March 2017, the Volkswagen Arteon then landed in the United States in at the Chicago Motor Show in February 2018. Come March, the four-door sedan with coupe styling will be furthered by the R-Line Package, which will be made available on all trim level, starting with the SE and topping with the SEL Premium.
Instead of the hot-blooded Arteon R that’s expected to pack six cylinders and 400 horsepower, the R-Line Package is all about the looks. In addition to the R-Line badging, customers can also expect more stylish air intakes finished in gloss black, more aggressive air inlets and cover panels, as well as a gloss-black rear spoiler.

Also included are 19- and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Moving on to the cabin design, Volkswagen programmed the Modular Infotainment Platform to show the R-Line logo on the start screen. Contrast stitching on the shift knob and steering wheel, paddle shifters, metallic trim, stainless-steel sport pedal covers and door sills are standard too, as is the black headliner. Pricing, however, hasn’t been announced.

Confirmed to go on sale in the fall for the 2019 model year, the Arteon will be available with the R-Line Package from the get-go. All versions come with the 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. 4Motion all-wheel-drive is an optional extra regardless of trim level.

Expected to start north of $35,000, the Arteon SE is treated to full-LED headlamps, adaptive dampers, Front Assist, and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. Sharing the MQB platform with the European-spec Passat, the Arteon also happens to be proficient at carving corners, as in better than the North American Passat.

With 268 horsepower on tap, the Arteon slots somewhere between the Golf GTI and Golf R in terms of output. Torque, meanwhile, is rated at 258 pound-feet. Last, but certainly not least, the Arteon is covered by a six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty.
