Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake Confirmed, Could Get V6 Engine

16 Mar 2018, 14:47 UTC
When Volkswagen was developing the fastback brother of the Passat, the engineers also built the prototype for an all-new V6. Also compatible with the Atlas, which boasts a 3.6-liter V6 with 276 hp and 266 pound-feet of torque, the newcomer is believed to displace 3.0 liters, go twin-turbo, and churn out 400-plus horsepower.
That’s fine and all, but the big news this time around is that Volkswagen is considering a shooting brake. Elmar-Marius Licharz, head of the product line for medium- and full-size cars, expressed interest in this body style last year, but now the Arteon Shooting Brake is reported to have received the go-ahead for production.

As reported by Auto Express, “Volkswagen has confirmed that an estate bodied version of the new flagship Arteon is on the way.” The design is signed off, but on the flip side, the carmaker didn’t provide a debut date for the more practical model.

Can you imagine such a combo? 400 horsepower for the Arteon R, all wrapped up in a shooting brake that’s both elegant and practical? Make no mistake about it, Volkswagen is trying its hands at delivering a cheaper Panamera Sport Turismo.

On another note, Volkswagen’s European range of MQB-based models doesn’t benefit from any sort of V6 propulsion. Can you imagine the possibilities? Think Passat R, in both sedan and station wagon flavors. But back on planet Earth, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The point is, Volkswagen redirected a considerable chunk of R&D funds into electrification, especially for the MEB platform.

As the Wolfsburg-based automaker expands its premium-oriented product lineup to near-Audi level, and with a newfangled attention for the U.S. market, the twin-turbo V6 is not a matter of if but of when. As for the Arteon Shooting Brake, let’s be frank here for a moment. It’s a specialized product that won’t cannibalize with the sedan or the Passat Variant, the sort of car that Volkswagen wants to have as an additional bragging right over the competition.

Till further notice, Theophilus Chin's rendering will have to suffice.
