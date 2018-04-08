2019 Volkswagen T-Cross To Be Manufactured In Brazil

As you know from the “Preview 2018” video uploaded by Volkswagen on YouTube in January, the German automaker will expand its sport utility vehicle lineup with the T-Cross by the end of the year. Slotted below the T-Roc, the subcompact T-Cross will be made in Brazil starting from late 2018 for MY 2019.
Based on the MQB A0, the platform brother of the SEAT Arona and Skoda Vision X will go on sale “in the first half of 2019” according to Automotive News Europe. The newcomer is part of a planned investment that includes $595 million for the modernization of the Sao Jose dos Pinhais manufacturing plant in southern Brazil.
It’s not certain if Volkswagen plans to follow up on the T-Cross Breeze Concept with a production version of the soft-top crossover. But on the other hand, the automaker confirmed that the T-Roc Cabriolet is scheduled to go official in 2020. Production of the soft-top model, which has been announced by chief executive officer Dr. Herbert Diess, will take place at the Osnabruck plant in Lower Saxony.
The T-Cross, which is a high-riding Polo with chunkier exterior styling, will be offered with a selection of three- and four-cylinder engines, manual and dual-clutch transmissions, as well as front- and 4Motion all-wheel-drive. Taking the sixth-generation Polo as an example, customers can also expect the 1.6 TDI turbo diesel and a full-fledged GTI with the 2.0-liter TSI, developing 200 metric horsepower.
Just like the Polo, the T-Cross will be available with the Active Info Digital Display Cockpit and lots of customization options for both the exterior and cabin design. On the flip side, you’ll be hard-pressed to fit six-foot adults in the back seats. And in addition to that particular inconvenience, cargo capacity will be limited as well.
The T-Cross will be marketed as an aspirational vehicle to customers who are willing to spend that little bit more than they would on the Polo. You could say that Volkswagen is trying to get in with the In Crowd, though it’s best to bear in mind that the automaker is late to the subcompact crossover party. Alternatives include the Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, and Jeep Renegade.
It’s not certain if Volkswagen plans to follow up on the T-Cross Breeze Concept with a production version of the soft-top crossover. But on the other hand, the automaker confirmed that the T-Roc Cabriolet is scheduled to go official in 2020. Production of the soft-top model, which has been announced by chief executive officer Dr. Herbert Diess, will take place at the Osnabruck plant in Lower Saxony.
The T-Cross, which is a high-riding Polo with chunkier exterior styling, will be offered with a selection of three- and four-cylinder engines, manual and dual-clutch transmissions, as well as front- and 4Motion all-wheel-drive. Taking the sixth-generation Polo as an example, customers can also expect the 1.6 TDI turbo diesel and a full-fledged GTI with the 2.0-liter TSI, developing 200 metric horsepower.
Just like the Polo, the T-Cross will be available with the Active Info Digital Display Cockpit and lots of customization options for both the exterior and cabin design. On the flip side, you’ll be hard-pressed to fit six-foot adults in the back seats. And in addition to that particular inconvenience, cargo capacity will be limited as well.
The T-Cross will be marketed as an aspirational vehicle to customers who are willing to spend that little bit more than they would on the Polo. You could say that Volkswagen is trying to get in with the In Crowd, though it’s best to bear in mind that the automaker is late to the subcompact crossover party. Alternatives include the Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, and Jeep Renegade.