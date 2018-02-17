2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Snow Plow Goes Drifting in Giau Pass

The clip we've brought along shows that, with a bit of determination, the Rennsport Neunelfer can serve as a winter car, with snow plow and drifting implications.
Keep in mind that we're talking about a machine that has maintained the rear-engined configuration others cars left behind decades ago.
However, Zuffenhausen engineers have refined the Neunelfer to such an extent, that the 700 hp twin-turbo monster that is the 991.2 model can now be tamed in the manner seen here.
The Porscha was one of the supercars used in a recent supercar trip that saw the go-fast animals being put through their paces in the Giau Pass, a destination that showcases Italy's high-altitude beauty.
As those of you tuned into our hooning tales might have guessed by the now, the aficionado behind the wheel is powerslide lover, a social media figure that has delivered
countless adventures of the sort.
Zooming in on the Porsche we have here, the supercar is dressed in Guards Red, while featuring the optional Weissach Package, as well as other sweet options such as the all-LED front light clusters.
The Weissach trim means that the machine you're looking at comes in the configuration that allowed it to lap the Green Hell in 6:47, thus setting a new production car lap record.
And with the Nordschleife only opening its gates for the 2018 season next month, the record continues to stand. Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that there are multiple machines that might grab that trophy, from the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (here's the latest public road sighting
of the 755 hp 'Vette) to the McLaren Senna and the Koenigsegg Regera (the Swedes may have teased
the Ring effort).
