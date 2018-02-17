autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Snow Plow Goes Drifting in Giau Pass

17 Feb 2018, 7:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ever wondered how Instagram could help demonstrate Porsche's engineering genious? We're here to answer this question for you, with the help of Insta-footage of the 2018 911 GT2 RS.
8 photos
Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in HollandGuards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Holland
The clip we've brought along shows that, with a bit of determination, the Rennsport Neunelfer can serve as a winter car, with snow plow and drifting implications.

Keep in mind that we're talking about a machine that has maintained the rear-engined configuration others cars left behind decades ago.

However, Zuffenhausen engineers have refined the Neunelfer to such an extent, that the 700 hp twin-turbo monster that is the 991.2 model can now be tamed in the manner seen here.

The Porscha was one of the supercars used in a recent supercar trip that saw the go-fast animals being put through their paces in the Giau Pass, a destination that showcases Italy's high-altitude beauty.

As those of you tuned into our hooning tales might have guessed by the now, the aficionado behind the wheel is powerslide lover, a social media figure that has delivered countless adventures of the sort.

Zooming in on the Porsche we have here, the supercar is dressed in Guards Red, while featuring the optional Weissach Package, as well as other sweet options such as the all-LED front light clusters.

The Weissach trim means that the machine you're looking at comes in the configuration that allowed it to lap the Green Hell in 6:47, thus setting a new production car lap record.

And with the Nordschleife only opening its gates for the 2018 season next month, the record continues to stand. Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that there are multiple machines that might grab that trophy, from the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (here's the latest public road sighting of the 755 hp 'Vette) to the McLaren Senna and the Koenigsegg Regera (the Swedes may have teased the Ring effort).


 

#GT2RS snow plough. . . #Porsche #GT2 #RS #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:34pm PST



 

700hp and snow mix very well. #GT2RS. . . ý@nicolodega #Porsche #GT2 #RS #991 #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Feb 13, 2018 at 2:00pm PST



 

As you all asked if it powerslides.... . . #GT2RS #Porsche #car #cars #supercar #instacar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #exoticcar #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #gtspirit #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Feb 10, 2018 at 2:44pm PST



 

Trouble makers! #GT2RS #Superfast #Performante . . ÷@nicolodega #Porsche #GT2 #RS #Ferrari #812Superfast #Lamborghini #HuracanPerformante #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #auto #automotive #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:40am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche cool drifting snow pic of the day
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  