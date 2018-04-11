2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Gets Chased by Tuned BMW M3 in Nurburgring Frenzy

We are now in the second month of the 2018 Nurburgring season and the time has come to see the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS doing what it was designed for on the Green Hell.

We need to tell you that the Nordschleife has recently welcomed its first GT2 RS, with this receiving the Ring Kong nickname - keep in mind that that the flat-six wielder comes with the King Kong official nickname, hence the... branding of the example we have here.And this Zuffenhausen machine recently engaged in a play session with an E92-generation BMW M3. Now, before anybody points out that the previous-generation M3 is nowhere near as quick as the GT2 RS, we'll mention that this Bimmer has been given a serious track-savvy treatment.Thanks to the dashcam that's part of this treatment, we can check out the BMW M3 chasing the 911 GT2 RS in a recent Touristenfahrten session.As you'll notice in the clip, the driver of the 700 hp machine was far from fully tapping into the potential of the twin-turbo beast through the bends. And while a YouTuber user pointed out that the track wasn't fully dry when the two slabs of Germany went for a run, it's easy to understand why one would want to take things gradually when hooning such a rear-wheel-drive monster.So while this GT2 RS doesn't showcase its 6:47 potential through the bends, we can notice the machine's full might once it enters the straights.Of course, one can't help but wonder what can happen when the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is pushed too hard on the circuit. And, thanks to such a Rennsport Neunelfer recently taking part in a track day event that took place on the Monza circuit, we can answer that question.The Italian event saw the driver of the GT2 RS failing to keep up with the car, with this resulting in a spin . And while the handling of the machine has been refined to a level that's difficult to imagine from outside the car, the pendulum effect dictated by the rear-engined layout did show up after all.