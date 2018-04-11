2019 Porsche Macan Facelift, 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spotted on Autobahn

Now that Porsche model lines like the 911, Cayenne and Panamera have all received serious updates, the time has come for the remaining toys in Zuffenhausen's portfolio be the made even nicer. Of course, this brings us into the spyshot arena and the latest spy video on the matter allows us to check out two of the three eagerly anticipated Porsche debuts for this year, namely the 2019 Macan facelift and the 2019 718 Boxster Spyder.

And while the German automotive producer has confirmed that the 718 Boxster Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 will maintain the naturally aspirated flat-six tradition, we still have no confirmation on the rumors talking about the pair being animated by downtuned 4.0-liter 991.2-generation 911 GT3 engines.



As for the 2019 Macan, the tester we have here can be seen following a Panamera Sport Turismo, but we're not sure about the details of the latter.



Regardless, the mid-cycle revamp for Porsche's smaller crossover can't land soon enough and there are at least two reasons for that.



We'll start with the more reasonable perspective, namely the one regarding the platform of the Macan. You see, the Cayenne's little brother rides on a first-generation Q5 architecture, while Audi has already introduced the second generation of the Q5. Sure, Porsche engineers will still have to work on the old platform, but this pressure should only ensure that they make sustained efforts and we expect the result to be nothing short of brilliant. After all, the outgoing Macan is one of the best-handling crossovers on the market.



As for the not-so-reasonable point of view, this involves the Macan Turbo range-topper. You see, while the Performance Package gives the crossover 440 hp, the segment is now loaded with offerings whose output starts with a "5".



We're referring to the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, as well as to the Mercedes- AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe, with the last two packing the same output as the Italian when coming in S trim.



Oh, and let's not forget the 550 hp



Visually speaking, the facelift will bring minor tweaks, with these including revised headlights and taillights connected through an LED strip (the last element is masked on this prototype).



As for the cabin of the revised Macan, a larger infotainment screen will see the central air vents migrating to the base of the central dash, with these going for a vertical to a horizontal layout.



Both the 2019 Porsche Macan facelift and the 2019 718 Boxster Spyder are set to land this year.



