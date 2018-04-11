Electric Lamborghini Bicycles Are Now A Thing

Lamborghini has always been an exclusive brand, the automaker that showed Ferrari how it’s done in the 1960s. And although the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese doesn’t do grand tourers anymore, its V10- and V12-powered supercars are up there with the best of them.

Battery life in Eco mode, according to the manufacturer, goes up to 145 kilometers (90 miles). The question is, can you imagine a Lamborghini owner paying top dollar for an From farm tractors to 2+2 land missiles to the soon-to-debut Aventador SVJ, Lamborghini did them all. Ferruccio’s first son, Tonino, expanded the business with clothing and perfumes. His daughter, Patrizia, runs the Lamborghini winery in Umbria. The legacy of the old man is alive and kicking, alright, but the Italian company won’t stop here.With the know-how of Italtechnology, Lamborghini took the veils off a range of e-bikes at its museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the company founded by Ferruccio now offers electric bicycles!“The result of over five years’ research,” the two e-bikes are “true masterpieces of advanced technology .” Designed for “demanding clientele,” the e-bike range consists of two models for the time being. One of them is a mountain bike, the other was developed with speed in mind for on-road use.As expected from a product bearing the Lamborghini name and logo, the e-bikes can be customized through the Ad Personam program. What that means is, you can order either bicycle in the same shade of green as the Huracan Performante Going on sale in May 2018 at selected retailers and online, the e-bike range doesn’t have a price list for the time being. Don’t expect these babies to come cheap, though. After all, this is Lamborghini we're talking about!Both models feature eight speeds and an anti-theft PIN that locks the rear hub to prevent pedaling. The rear wheel is designed to be removed in five seconds to facilitate transport, and yes, the lithium-ion battery is integrated into the frame.Battery life in Eco mode, according to the manufacturer, goes up to 145 kilometers (90 miles). The question is, can you imagine a Lamborghini owner paying top dollar for an e-bike that he (or she) might never use?