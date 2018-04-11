autoevolution
 

Electric Lamborghini Bicycles Are Now A Thing

11 Apr 2018, 15:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Lamborghini has always been an exclusive brand, the automaker that showed Ferrari how it’s done in the 1960s. And although the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese doesn’t do grand tourers anymore, its V10- and V12-powered supercars are up there with the best of them.
6 photos
Lamborghini e-bikeLamborghini e-bikeLamborghini e-bikeLamborghini e-bikeLamborghini e-bike
From farm tractors to 2+2 land missiles to the soon-to-debut Aventador SVJ, Lamborghini did them all. Ferruccio’s first son, Tonino, expanded the business with clothing and perfumes. His daughter, Patrizia, runs the Lamborghini winery in Umbria. The legacy of the old man is alive and kicking, alright, but the Italian company won’t stop here.

With the know-how of Italtechnology, Lamborghini took the veils off a range of e-bikes at its museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the company founded by Ferruccio now offers electric bicycles!

“The result of over five years’ research,” the two e-bikes are “true masterpieces of advanced technology.” Designed for “demanding clientele,” the e-bike range consists of two models for the time being. One of them is a mountain bike, the other was developed with speed in mind for on-road use.

As expected from a product bearing the Lamborghini name and logo, the e-bikes can be customized through the Ad Personam program. What that means is, you can order either bicycle in the same shade of green as the Huracan Performante.

Going on sale in May 2018 at selected retailers and online, the e-bike range doesn’t have a price list for the time being. Don’t expect these babies to come cheap, though. After all, this is Lamborghini we're talking about!

Both models feature eight speeds and an anti-theft PIN that locks the rear hub to prevent pedaling. The rear wheel is designed to be removed in five seconds to facilitate transport, and yes, the lithium-ion battery is integrated into the frame.

Battery life in Eco mode, according to the manufacturer, goes up to 145 kilometers (90 miles). The question is, can you imagine a Lamborghini owner paying top dollar for an e-bike that he (or she) might never use?
Lamborghini bicycle Italtechnology E-Bike
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 